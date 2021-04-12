Watering & Irrigation

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Newscast live stream
KXAN Live
KXAN TV Schedule
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Set for School
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Simple Health
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Old Navy eliminates separate ‘Plus Size’ sections in stores
Video
Spiking COVID-19 hospitalizations cause water shortage in Orlando, Florida
Bandages off! Dog set on fire in Mississippi is making miraculous recovery
Football scrimmages canceled, others go on as COVID-19 cases hit school districts
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Set for School
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Rodney Reed
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Jobs, Money & Travel
Home & Garden
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Buy Local
Retire Ready
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Simple Health
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watering & Irrigation
Which garden hose is best for small yards?
Garden hose vs. soaker hose: Which should I buy?
Close
You have been added to More Than the Score Sports News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
More Than the Score Sports News
SIGN UP
Close
You have been added to More Than the Score Sports News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
More Than the Score Sports News
SIGN UP
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 14,933 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Friday
DATA: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas reach highest total since Jan. 25
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Austin businesses fear homeless community is moving north
Video
Football scrimmages canceled, others go on as COVID-19 cases hit school districts
Round Rock ISD superintendent to suggest opt-out option for masks be reserved for certain students
Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do
Car drives into Lady Bird Lake, search for driver continues
Video
Don't Miss
Eanes ISD teacher has mask ripped off by parent, school reports
Video
DATA: Here’s where Texas’ population increased the most in the past decade, according to the 2020 Census
VIDEO: Flooding at Texas Capitol, on UT campus as inches of rain pour down in Austin
Video
Family leaves Frontier Airlines flight to Austin after employee tells 2-year-old to mask up
Video
LIST: Texas school districts with mask mandates in place