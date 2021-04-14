Skip to content
Tool Sets
Best Milwaukee tool set
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 12,505 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
DATA: More than 10,000 Texans are hospitalized with COVID-19, for the first time since Feb. 4
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
Austin-Travis County mandates masks in public schools, defying Gov. Abbott’s ban
Video
Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do
LIST: Texas school districts with mask mandates in place
Deliveries begin as House Speaker Phelan signs 52 civil arrest warrants for missing Democrats
Video
3 buses of migrants never tested for COVID-19 dropped off in Austin
Video
Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do
Perseid meteor shower peaks this week: Here’s what you could see
Video
ACL lineup changes: Tyler, The Creator, Duran Duran added after DaBaby’s departure, Stevie Nicks drops out
Video
Texas football ranked in preseason coaches poll — will the Longhorns finish the season there?
Video
Back-to-school in Central Texas: Austin area district start dates and COVID-19 safety measures