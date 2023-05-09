Which lawn mower is right for you?

With spring weather comes greener lawns and taller grass. For most home dwellers, that also means it’s time to start up your lawn mower so you can keep your home’s landscaping trimmed and vibrant all season long.

Not every lawn mower is built the same, and not every lawn requires the same type of equipment. Whether you have a small city yard, a rural multi-acre plot or something in between, we’ll cover the most popular styles of mowers to make your buying decision easier.

Types of lawn mowers

There are plenty of options to consider when purchasing a lawn mower, so we’ll be examining four popular styles. Each has its benefits, with some styles designed for smaller spaces and others meant for combating harsh yard conditions. Your yard size, fuel preference, budget and intended usage will play an essential role in choosing the perfect mower.

Gas lawn mowers

While some gas mowers are available in self-propelled versions, we’ll focus on push mowers. Gas lawn mowers are often more powerful than similar electric models and ideal for small and medium-sized yards.

Troy-Bilt 21-inch 160cc GCV Series Honda Engine 3-in-1 Gas Lawn Mower

Built using a Honda Auto Choke engine and sporting 11-inch rear wheels, you can expect a high-quality cut from a machine that won’t quit on you. This Troy-Bilt mower also features a rear bag and additional mulching options so it can provide your lawn with the best overall care.

Available at Home Depot

Electric lawn mowers

Best suited for smaller lawns, electric lawn mowers have their upsides. Though not always as powerful as their gas-powered counterparts, electric mowers save you money on fuel, require little maintenance, produce less noise and are better for the environment.

Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower

A corded mower does give you less range, but the range isn’t usually an issue for smaller yards. Since this Greenworks mo

wer requires a plug-in, it doesn’t need charging and won’t run out of battery halfway through a mow.

Available at Amazon

EGO Power+ LM2021 20-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Battery Lawn Mower

EGO Power+ makes some of the most heavy-duty electric mowers on the market, which rival the power of gas mowers in many cases. The rechargeable 56V ARC Lithium battery and brushless motor allow this model to operate continuously for up to an hour without losing power or being restricted to an extension cord’s length.

Available at Amazon.

Sun Joe MJ401E 14-inch 12 Amp Electric Lawn Mower

The perfect budget option for small yards, this lightweight Sun Joe mower provides consistent cuts while catching all of the grass clippings in a detachable rear bag. Just plug it in, push the start button, and you’re ready to go.

Available at Target

Self-propelled lawn mowers

Self-propelled mowers don’t take all the hard work out of mowing your lawn, but they do help, especially with larger yards. Available in both gas and electric options, they tend to be slightly more expensive but can help save you time and energy.

Honda 21-inch NeXite Variable Speed 4-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower

Honda has been producing quality lawn mowers for years. The NeXite 4-in-1 self-propelled model is an excellent option for medium to large yards, delivering excellent power with seven height adjustment settings and four discharge options, including mulching and leaf shredding. This Honda mower is a worthy investment designed to conquer yards up to an acre.

Available at Home Depot

Toro Recycler 22-inch SmartStow High Gas Self-Propelled Mower

A good bang for your buck, this budget-friendly Toro mower works well for mid-sized lawns. Though what sets the SmartStow model apart from the competition is its ability to store in a compact position, making it easy to squeeze in a shed or tight space.

Available at Walmart

Riding lawn mowers

Also known as lawn tractors, these are designed for mowing large areas. Though they require the least amount of effort on your part, they come with the highest price tag.

Troy-Bilt Bronco 42-inch 19 HP Briggs and Stratton Engine Automatic Gas Riding Lawn Mower

A relatively low-cost option, the Troy-Bilt Bronco utilizes a tight turn radius making it easy to navigate around sheds, bushes, gardens and trees. This mower comes with the option to add on additional accessories like a mulching kit, leaf bag or snowblower.

Available at Home Depot

48V Brushless 30 in. 50 Ah Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Mower

An environmentally-friendly mower designed to handle up to one acre on a single charge, this model does not require any gas or oil and features a handy control panel where you can monitor your settings and even turn on the cruise control feature. Perhaps the best part about this electric riding mower is the minimal maintenance.

Available at Home Depot

