Which herb garden systems are best?

Prices are still on the rise, and there is no guarantee they’ll drop anytime soon. Many are looking for ways to cut costs, especially on groceries and essentials. Luckily, you can easily grow your own herb garden, saving money over time. You could always grow your herbs the old-fashioned way, but an herb garden system makes the task much more manageable.

What to consider before buying an herb garden

Indoor vs. outdoor herb gardens

Indoor herb gardens often include LED lights and hydroponic systems. These gardens are a great way to keep your herbs safe from the elements. An indoor garden may be your best bet if you live in an area prone to high temperatures or flooding. Additionally, many feature sleek designs and look excellent in your home.

Outdoor herb gardens are ideal for growing plants with soil and sunlight. Many outdoor options are simply a few pots with drain holes and a drip tray, making them easy set up.

Which herbs should you grow in your herb garden?

Parsley: This herb is used in salads, sauces, soups and more. It’s relatively easy to grow and high in iron and vitamins A and C. It can take around two weeks for parsley seedlings to appear, and if you use a grow light, you’ll need to ensure it is at least two inches above your parsley.

This herb is used in salads, sauces, soups and more. It’s relatively easy to grow and high in iron and vitamins A and C. It can take around two weeks for parsley seedlings to appear, and if you use a grow light, you’ll need to ensure it is at least two inches above your parsley. Basil: This herb is easy to grow and is an excellent companion plant for other herbs. It flowers relatively quickly, and it doesn’t damage easily. Still, it’s worth noting that basil can attract fruit flies, so you may want to have a fruit fly trap nearby when growing it inside.

This herb is easy to grow and is an excellent companion plant for other herbs. It flowers relatively quickly, and it doesn’t damage easily. Still, it’s worth noting that basil can attract fruit flies, so you may want to have a fruit fly trap nearby when growing it inside. Thyme: This is a low-maintenance herb that’s easy for most people to grow. According to the National Institutes of Health, thyme has antiviral, antifungal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal herb to add to your diet.

This is a low-maintenance herb that’s easy for most people to grow. According to the National Institutes of Health, thyme has antiviral, antifungal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it an ideal herb to add to your diet. Chives: This has an onion-like scent that deters many pests. Chives can be used in dips, mashed potatoes, fish and soups.

Companion planting

When deciding what to grow in your herb garden, you should consider which herbs grow well together. For example, basil grows well with parsley and oregano since they have similar sun and water requirements. Additionally, chamomile can promote basil plants’ growth if planted in the same container.

Chives are ideal companion plants for dill, marjoram and parsley, especially when grown outside. Thyme is an excellent companion plant for numerous herbs, such as bay, dill, fennel and lavender. Nearly every herb has at least a few other herbs you should consider growing alongside it.

Herb garden FAQ

Do herb gardens need sun or shade?

A. Most herbs grow best in full sunlight. Still, it’s a good idea to learn more about the specific herbs you plan to grow before deciding how much sun they’ll need.

Do herbs grow better in pots or in the ground?

A. Most herbs grow better in pots, as you can control the drainage and use a potting mix specific to herbs. If you plan to grow your herbs in the ground, consider using a raised bed.

What is the easiest herb to grow?

A. Basil, oregano and thyme are among the easiest herbs to grow. If your plants tend to die, consider buying an herb garden with pre-seeded pods. Seed pods are more expensive than buying your own seeds, but they make it significantly easier to grow plants.

Best herb gardens

Best indoor herb gardens

Mindful Design LED Indoor Herb Garden

This features a sleek design and an 850-lumen LED light. It’s 16.5-inches long and 11.4-inches high. It has an automatic light timer that stays on for 16 hours and off for 8 hours. Still, it doesn’t come with seeds, and some people weren’t impressed with the timer.

Sold by Amazon

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit With Grow Light

This garden is available in beige, white and gray. It has a companion smartphone app that reminds you when to water your plants. The compatible pre-seeded plant pods make it easy to grow herbs, although they can get expensive over time. Still, many people felt it was a fair tradeoff for ease of use.

Sold by Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden

This includes six seed pods to set you started. The pods make it easy to grow herbs, although they’re more expensive than buying your own seeds. Still, many people felt they were saving money over time. The light is incredibly bright, so you’ll want to place this away from your television to avoid glare.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Aerogarden Sprout

This compact Aerogarden set can grow three plants at a time. The grow light is thin, and this is easy to use. Some people felt the plastic was cheap, but most were impressed. It’s available in black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor herb gardens

Farmhouse Flower Herb Pot Set With Tray

This set is affordable, durable and features a rustic look. It can be used outside on your porch or inside on a window sill. The protective pads in the tray do an adequate job of keeping the pots in place.

Sold by Amazon

Amazing Creation Stackable Planter

This set is available in terracotta or off-white. It can hold around 15 plants and is ideal for indoor or outdoor use. The planters are sturdy and can be used as a hanger, although the included chain isn’t as sturdy as the planters.

Sold by Amazon

VegTrug Eight-Pocket Herb Garden

The standing design prevents you from having to bend over to plant herbs. Most felt it was sturdy and easy to assemble. It can be purchased with or without potting mix.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Stacky Terracotta Plastic Vertical Stackable Planter

It isn’t as sturdy as other options, but it does an excellent job withstanding the sun and is affordable compared to most. It’s easy to assemble and fits around 20 plants. The compact design makes it easy to store.

Sold by Home Depot

