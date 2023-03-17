Which garden cart with seat is best?

Avid gardeners know the convenience of a garden cart and the value of a comfortable place to sit while you work. The best garden carts with seats are large enough to transport what you need and have a seat that provides tailored support. If you want to bring plants, tools and even a bottle of water along with your seat, the Ames Lawn Buddy Rolling Garden Cart is the best.

What to know before you buy a garden cart with a seat

Size

Garden carts are between 20 and 30 inches long. Larger ones have more storage while smaller ones are usually lighter and more portable. Consider the height as well. You should be able to reach your garden without hunching or reaching.

Durability

Because garden carts are used outdoors, it’s important they are made with weather-resistant, durable materials. Heavy-duty plastic can withstand rain and sun. Stainless steel is strong but can be prone to rust unless treated. Many carts use stainless steel axles even if the rest is plastic, to hold up over rough terrain.

The wheels should be solid molded plastic for maximum durability. These can be between 7 and 12 inches in diameter. Some have rubber surfaces or treads to go over larger rocks and sticks.

Ergonomics

If you’ll be sitting on the garden cart for long periods, make sure it is designed with enough support. Most are backless but they can have molded seats. If you have a flat-seat cart, consider adding a cushion to make yourself comfortable.

What to look for in a quality garden cart with a seat

Adjustable

The best garden carts with seats are customizable to accommodate all sizes and needs. Common places that can be adjusted include the seat and the handle height. This lets you change the cart’s configuration based on where you are gardening as well for multiple people. Swivel seats let you move around without having to adjust the actual mechanics.

Handle

If you’re going to be wheeling your garden cart far, it’s helpful to have a handle. This should be high enough to pull comfortably without crouching. Some lightweight carts do not have handles. At less than 10 pounds, they are light enough to be picked up. However, this limits what can be carried.

For maximum comfort, look for a cart with an extendable handle. These can fold down when parked and extend to a comfortable height for easy transport.

Storage

Some carts have multiple storage spaces, including under the seat. If you want the most storage, look for a larger cart that opens to offer additional space. Some have lids that double as seats and accommodate tall plants and tools when lifted.

If you plan to move around your garden, a cart with a removable tray can help. While these are usually on the small side, they’re perfect for hand tools, seed packets and even some small plants.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden cart with a seat

They cost $50-$150. Storage features, size, materials and adjustability affect the price.

Garden cart with seat FAQ

What are other names for garden carts?

A. They’re sometimes referred to as garden scooters or garden trolleys. Generally, scooters have less storage space and focus more on the seat. Wheelbarrows and carts can carry more, but they don’t always include a seat. You can also look for lawn carts.

How much weight can a garden cart hold?

A. The weight limit varies, but most are between 225 and 350 pounds. Materials such as powder-coated steel and heavy-duty plastic can often support more weight. Look for a cart with bigger wheels and a sturdy base for the most hauling power.

What is the best garden cart with seat to buy?

Top garden cart with seat

Ames Lawn Buddy Rolling Garden Cart

What you need to know: It holds larger plants and tools for easy transport.

What you’ll love: The seat folds up to provide an ergonomic handle. When you’re ready to work, the seat is wider than most others and has two built-in cup holders. The 7-inch wheels are connected by steel axles for maximum durability. The interior is divided into three compartments to keep your tools, plants and snacks separate.

What you should consider: The seat is flat and doesn’t provide any cushion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top garden cart with seat for the money

Fox Valley Traders Rolling Garden Cart Scooter

What you need to know: The molded plastic seat is ideal for those with back or joint pain.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly option makes gardening much easier for your body. Its bottom holds small tools within easy reach, while its seat is made of thick plastic and won’t get worn down quickly.

What you should consider: There isn’t space for more than a few handheld garden tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunnydaze Garden Cart Rolling Scooter with Extendable Steer Handle

What you need to know: It’s fully customizable with an extendable handle, swivel seat and adjustable height.

What you’ll love: The basket can be removed for easy transport around the garden. It is powder-coated for extra durability while still being brightly colored. There are two storage trays, one at the back and one under the seat. The heavy-duty tires are 10 inches in diameter and can travel over rocks, roots and uneven ground.

What you should consider: The basket is small and not great for transporting plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

