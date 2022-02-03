Best Batman tumbler

If you need to hand-wash your tumbler, consider picking up a bottle brush that makes the process easier and more efficiently cleans the interior.

Which Batman tumblers are best?

The world’s greatest detective, Batman, makes for an iconic and fun theme for tumblers. Fans can get themselves their bat-tumbler to add to their collection of gadgets to get through the workday.

If you want a high-quality, vacuum-insulated tumbler, the Batman 80 Years Bat Panels THERMOS is the top choice. The anniversary design and numerous features make it an excellent tool for heroes and regular office workers alike.

What to know before you buy a Batman tumbler

Does it need to be themed?

Tumblers sporting a theme inspired by iconic superheroes and other brands are fun, but countless tumblers are not themed at all. It may be more challenging to find a tumbler with all the features desired and a Batman design. If a standard insulated tumbler could also suit your needs, that opens up many more options.

What type of tumbler do you want?

There are themed cups, some with slots for straws or closing lids that do not insulate a drink but make for a fun and convenient drink container. If you want an insulated Batman tumbler for your drinks, consider that there are different types of insulation methods intended for various uses. If your goal is insulating the liquid for a very long period, vacuum or copper vacuum insulation can last the whole workday. In contrast, air or foam insulated options may only last for a couple of hours.

How big should it be?

A tumbler can come in many different sizes. If you need a single serving of coffee or something similar, a tumbler that holds less than 12 ounces should be suitable. Larger sizes help carry more servings of your favorite drinks but check that the base of a tumbler would fit in your vehicle’s cup holder before you buy anything.

What to look for in a quality Batman tumbler

Temperature retention

A quality, insulated tumbler allows users to control the temperature of beverages better regardless of the climate or surroundings. The tumbler must keep hot coffee at a higher temperature and cold, icy drinks at a lower one. If you have an insulated Batman tumbler, you can adjust the air conditioning in your vehicle or office without worrying about ruining your favorite drink.

Durability

The best tumblers provide highly durable storage solutions for beverages on the go. The goal is for the container to be capable of taking a tumble or shifting back and forth on a bumpy commute without spilling liquid everywhere. Look for tumblers with durable, quality sealing tops that keep your drink contained throughout the entire day.

Materials

The best materials for a tumbler depend on the user’s needs. A plastic tumbler is usually less expensive but sacrifices durability. Stainless steel tumblers are durable and good at temperature retention but may not be dishwasher or microwave safe. Plastics can absorb beverage flavor or odor if not washed efficiently, but stainless steel options could make drinks like cold orange juice taste vastly different.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batman tumbler

You can find simple Batman-themed tumblers for under $20. Higher-quality insulated tumblers with official themed designs will probably be more expensive.

Batman tumbler FAQ

How should you wash a Batman tumbler?

A. It depends on the particular model and brand you select. Some of them are dishwasher safe, while others are not, so always check the directions and warnings of your tumbler before use. You should wash out your tumbler as soon as possible after using to prevent residue absorption. This can result in a tumbler that retains a particular flavor or odor, which may be undesirable.

Should you microwave a tumbler?

A. Some tumblers can be safely microwaved to heat coffee or other drinks, but do not assume this is the case. You should not microwave stainless steel tumblers. Some plastic designs can be used as a cup for heating contents in the microwave, but users must check the manufacturer’s specifications and warnings to ensure it is safe. Generally, it is best to heat drinks in another container and use a tumbler only for convenient travel and transport.

What’s the best Batman tumbler to buy?

Top Batman tumbler

Batman 80 Years Bat Panels THERMOS

What you need to know: This 16-ounce vacuum-insulated tumbler has sleek Batman anniversary artwork and special features for added convenience.

What you’ll love: You can switch the lid into a closed, completely leak-proof mode. The lid has a built-in tea hook that can hold tea bags in place and most other loose infusers too. It can keep a hot drink at temperature for seven hours and cold drinks will last for 18 hours. The double-walled design keeps the exterior cool to the touch even if a very hot liquid is contained inside.

What you should consider: Users will want to be careful with the exterior Batman decal, which could potentially be damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman tumbler for the money

Paladone Batman 15oz Travel Mug

What you need to know: This affordable and sleek design is a stainless steel tumbler with a Batman-themed silicone sleeve with textured grips to make it easier to hold.

What you’ll love: It is an officially-licensed, double-walled stainless steel interior sporting Batman symbols on the outside. It looks like a tactical device belonging to the Dark Knight. It has temperature retention that will last for a while, but not a vacuum seal.

What you should consider: This tumbler cannot be microwaved or put in the dishwasher for cleaning. Some users reported that the tumbler broke easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Batman Character Stainless Steel Tumbler 20oz

What you need to know: This vacuum-insulated, double-walled travel mug is stainless steel with Batman artwork wrapped around the entire outer surface.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel tumbler comes in 12 different designs, featuring artwork for Batman and other iconic DC comic heroes and villains. It keeps drinks hot for about six hours or cold for up to 12 hours. The lid slides and locks in place to seal or easily unlock for drinking.

What you should consider: It must be hand-washed, because it is not dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

