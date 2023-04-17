If you’re looking to give your kitchen a revised look, you might be under the impression that it will cost you a fortune. However, if you stick to Amazon Basics products, you can give your kitchen a makeover on a budget. The products have a streamlined appearance that is excellent, no matter what look you’re going for.

In this article: Amazon Basics All-Purpose Wine Glasses, Amazon Basics Metal Dining Chairs and Amazon Basics Premium Kitchen Knife Block 9-piece Set.

What kind of products are you looking for?

Appliances

There aren’t many Amazon Basics appliances, but you’ll be able to find smaller ones, such as toasters, coffee makers, blenders and ice cream makers. Amazon Basics appliances typically offer fewer features than those by other top brands, but they get the job done and usually cost less than $100.

Furniture

You can spruce up your kitchen with Amazon Basics furniture. There are many dining tables and chairs to choose from, all with a versatile design that complements both traditional and modern decor. Most Amazon Basics furniture is lightweight, making moving it around and storing it easy. Additionally, if you have a kitchen island or home bar, Amazon Basics makes comfortable, stylish bar-height stools.

Dinnerware

Amazon Basics offers several excellent options if you want to upgrade your dinnerware. You can choose from cups, plates and bowls made of different materials with striking designs and patterns. If you’re hosting dinner for friends or relatives, you can serve them in style with elegant wine glasses.

Cookware

New cookware not only gives your kitchen a more modern look, it can also improve the quality of the food you prepare and make cleanup easier. Most Amazon Basics cookware sets come with several pans, which often have nonstick surfaces, safety handles and vented glass lids.

Shelves

If your kitchen is jam-packed with all kinds of appliances, cookware and accessories, and you don’t have much additional room, it’s a good idea to get a storage rack. A kitchen storage rack is great for displaying your pots, pans, plates, fruits and vegetables. You can keep it next to your counter and use the shelves to quickly access your stuff when meal prepping or organizing your kitchen.

Best Amazon Basics kitchen products

Amazon Basics All-Purpose Wine Glasses

These 19-ounce glasses are excellent for those who enjoy sipping wine or entertaining dinner guests. They’re easy to clean and made of lead-free soda-ash glass. Each one has an elegant profile with a gently curved bowl.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Metal Dining Chairs

If you’re going for a modest look, you can get this set of four stackable metal dining chairs that support up to 330 pounds. They are easy to assemble, are water and dust-resistant and have rubber pads on the feet to prevent them from scratching or damaging your floor.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Premium Kitchen Knife Block 9-piece Set

It’s a simple knife block set, but it has everything you need for meal preparation. There are seven weighted knives with ergonomic handles and high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision cuts, and the wooden block has an integrated sharpening tool.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Kitchen Counter Wood Barstools

These saddle-seat counter stools have a footrest, sturdy solid-wood construction and a design that complements both traditional and modern decor. They have a contoured seat and stand 29 inches high, making them ideal for kitchen islands and home bars.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster

This two-slice toaster is simple yet solid and has extra-wide slots for toasting thick bread slices and bagels. It has an extra-lift lever for added safety. There are settings for toasting bagels on only one side and defrosting bread as well as a cancel function.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Commercial Countertop Blender

This 64-ounce blender easily makes tasty beverages, frozen treats and foods, including soups and purees. It has a layered six-leaf blade, a shatter-resistant Tritan plastic blender jar, three speed options and a pulse function.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Dual-Brew Single-Serve Capsule Coffee Maker

This coffee maker can accommodate 6- to 14-ounce cups and lets you switch between K-Cup capsule brewing and fresh coffee grounds for traditional brewing. It has a 24-ounce water reservoir, and its single-serve design makes it ideal for kitchens and break rooms.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Melamine Dinnerware Set

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. They have a stackable design and a Tuscan pattern that doesn’t rub off, and they’re made of shatter-resistant melamine.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable Heavy-Duty Storage Shelving Unit

This versatile storage rack is easy to move around, thanks to its four caster wheels, and the shaft height is adjustable in 1-inch increments. It is made of durable steel, has a 250-pound capacity and doesn’t require any tools to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Rectangular Recycling Trash Can

This trash can is pricey, but it is made with durable stainless steel, has a fingerprint-proof exterior and includes two compartments for sorting garbage and recycling with a 15.9-gallon total capacity. Each bin has handles and a soft-close lid for quiet use.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Cookware 8-Piece Set

Nonstick cookware makes life in the kitchen easier, and this set delivers. It includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 1.5-quart and 2-quart saucepans and a 3-quart casserole pan, all of which have soft-touch handles and spiral bottoms for even heating.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.