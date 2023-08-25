Giving your kitchen a new look can be a lot of fun but also expensive. That’s why, when it’s time for a new aesthetic, there are few better places to go than Ikea. The Swedish home furnishing store is known for its high-quality decor at prices that will save your bank account. And Ikea’s newest kitchen line is perfect for anyone who loves bright pops of color or retro, mid-century vibes.

The Tabberas collection was inspired by sustainability

This fun, colorful line includes pieces you can use to cook, preserve, save your leftovers and even minimize food waste. The designers behind the collection say that’s what inspired them — the colorful new Tabberas line is all about sustainability.

“When we created the patterns for the set of four Tabberas tea towels, we chose to highlight the theme of the collection — to preserve and conserve food,” designers Anna-Maria Nilsson & Luna Gil explain on Ikea’s website. “Inspired by the food waste movement and sustainable agriculture, we chose to make true-to-nature, yet playful, illustrations of vegetables in vibrant colors that can brighten up any kitchen.

“We hope that the tea towels will be useful and bring you joy — and spark creativity in the kitchen for all ages.”

6 colorful Tabberas pieces your kitchen needs

Ikea

Tabberas Bowl with Lid, Set of 5, Mixed Colors

These colorful nesting bowls can serve tons of purposes in the kitchen — use them to whip cream, mix sauces or store treats and leftovers. Their tight-fitting lids help keep foods fresh, and they’re microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

Sold by Ikea

Ikea

Tabberas Mixing Bowl with Lid, Pink/Red, 4-Quart

This multipurpose bowl can be used for mixing or storage, but the real standout is the lid, which also works as a splash guard for whisking. The bowl also has a spout for easy pouring, and it’s microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

Sold by Ikea

Ikea

Tabberas Dish Towel, Mixed Patterns, 18 by 24 Inches

These colorful dish towels feature playful patterns that will brighten up any kitchen. They’re made from durable cotton that’s easy to clean, with loops for easy hanging when not in use.

Sold by Ikea

Ikea

Tabberas Mesh Bag, Set of 2, Green/Lilac

Plastic bags are out. Instead, use these bright, colorful mesh bags, perfect for holding produce scores from the grocery store or farmer’s market. Once you get home, you can just hang them in the kitchen to easily store your fruits and veggies. They’re made of cotton, so they’re durable, washable and reusable.

Sold by Ikea

Ikea

Tabberas Tablecloth, Wipeable Patterned/Multicolor, 57 by 94 Inches

Can’t you just imagine this festive tablecloth at a garden party this summer? Adorned with summer vegetables, it brings color and whimsy to any table. Made from recycled polyester, it’s also easy to wipe clean after eating, cooking or enjoying arts and crafts.

Sold by Ikea

Ikea

Food Slicing Assistant, Green

This food-slicing assistant will help home cooks of any skill level get clean, even slices. But it’s especially helpful for helping young or learning cooks protect their fingers in the kitchen.

Sold by Ikea

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.