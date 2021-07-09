Want a beautiful dining space? Try this fall table decor

Fall leaves and other natural products make great accents. Consider adding reeds or flowers to centerpieces.

What you need to create a beautiful fall dining space

When you are spending hot days enjoying the sunshine, it may not seem like fall is right around the corner. However, temperatures will drop and the leaves will start to turn before you know it.

Depending on where you live, the change in season means breaking out a new wardrobe and changing the decor around your house. If you like to decorate and enjoy a festive table, there are many ways to get your dining area fit for fall entertaining.

Ideas to consider when purchasing fall table decor

Fall details

While a centerpiece can make table decor pop, coasters, napkin holders, glasses and fall-themed dishes can help bring everything together.

A simple fruit bowl can be a great starting point for fall decor. Artificial apples, pumpkins or pinecones help create a seasonal atmosphere, and they are long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about your centerpiece dying. If you’d like a floral centerpiece, fall flowers or fake baby’s breath can look great on any table.

Candles are a nice touch any time of year, and pumpkin-scented candles capture the spirit of the season. Flameless candles are a great choice if you don’t want an open flame, especially if you have pets or kids running around.

Holiday themes

For a simple fall theme, plan your decor around the fall holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Halloween decor can be an especially fun choice if you have a house full of kids who will get into the spooky spirit of the season. Investing in Halloween decor that can be used year after year will help make decorating easy.

If you’d like to have a more minimalist scheme, consider sticking to solid colors when picking out tablecloths, plates and napkins. Choosing holiday colors, like black and orange, can create an understated, yet festive feel.

When November hits, Thanksgiving decorations become more popular. Choosing earthtone decorations in colors like brown, red and orange will capture the traditional Thanksgiving feel. These decorations fill the time between Halloween and Christmas, and they keep the house festive all season.

Accessorize the rest of your house

Once you get your table looking the way you want it, you can turn your attention to the rest of your house. Fall signs and wreath sets can liven up your wall or front door, while fall-themed pillows and blankets for the couch add flair to the rest of the house.

Best fall dining room table decor

OLYPHAN 72 Table Runner Dining Elegant Spring/Fall Leaf Pattern

This high-quality table runner looks and feels like satin and will dress up your dining table for all of your fall events. It captures the feeling of fall with glamour thanks to its cream and beige leaf embossed, ecru decoration.

Where to buy: Amazon

Kcldeci Autumn Maple Leaves Coasters for Drinks 4 Pieces Set

Enjoy all of your favorite fall beverages in style while preserving your tables with these absorbent, non-slip, ceramic 4-inch coasters. Each coaster is decorated with colorful fall leaves to get you in the seasonal spirit.

Where to buy: Amazon

Fiesta Fall Fantasy Dinnerware Collection

Serve up all your favorite autumn foods on an impeccably crafted dinner set that features a dazzling leaf motif in greens, blues and yellows. You can save this set for special occasions or use it every night as they are both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Saro Lifestyle Foliage Napkins in Green (Set of 4)

This richly-hued napkin set will turn your table into an eye-catching fall masterpiece. These fall-festive napkins have a jacquard leaf pattern and are made from 100% cotton, so they make the perfect addition to your dining table.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

The best fall coffee table decor

Mkono Lighted Floral Mason Jar Centerpiece Decorative Wood Tray with 3 Painted Jars

You’ve found your perfect autumn-inspired coffee table centerpiece with this distressed mason jar containing beautiful artificial flowers. The mason jars and base tray can be used for multiple purposes and flowers can be swapped out for any holiday decor.

Where to buy: Amazon

One Holiday Way Orange Faux Pumpkin with Succulents Fall Table Decoration

A unique, realistic faux pumpkin and succulent arrangement make for an earthy and fall-inspired coffee table centerpiece. Because it is fake, you don’t have to worry about your plants dying or your pumpkin rotting, and you can use this decor year after year.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best fall holiday table decor

Turkey Metal Napkin Ring

Attractive enough for the kids’ table and glamorous enough for the fanciest adults, these gold turkey napkin holders will make your Thanksgiving dinner table pop. This set of 12 napkin rings are easy to use and made from top-of-the-line materials.

Where to buy: Amazon

Happy Thanksgiving Table Runner for Farmhouse Holiday Parties

Celebrate Thanksgiving with this lightweight, linen dining table runner. This runner fits a table that seats eight people, so whether it’s for the adult table or the kids’ table, everyone will enjoy it.

Where to buy: Amazon

Fiesta Halloween Ghosts Dinnerware Collection

Get into the spooky season with a kid-friendly, Halloween ghost dinnerware set. The durable ceramic is chip-resistant and parent-approved in addition to being microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

ELRENE Glowing Jack-O’-Lanterns Tablecloth Collection

Host a pumpkin-carving, candy sorting or even a ghost storytelling party at home with this Jack-O-Lantern tablecloth. Made from vinyl material that is water and stain resistant, it will protect your table during fall activities.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

