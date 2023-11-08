The lowest price on this Lenox set, ever

The holidays are approaching and you might have started thinking beyond presents to finer details, such as holiday dinnerware sets or other festive tableware. If you’re looking for the best holiday dinnerware sets Amazon has to offer, you may be interested in finding a bargain. One of Lenox’s holiday dinnerware sets is currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon, so now is a great time to buy.

Of course, traditional holiday dinnerware sets aren’t for everyone. So, if you want some fancy dinnerware for the festive season without it being holiday-themed, we have some options for you, as well.

Get this discounted Lenox holiday dinnerware set on Amazon

The Lenox Balsam Lane 12-Piece Dinnerware Set is a popular choice for the holidays. It has a contemporary festive design, featuring an array of evergreen trees in an illustrative style, along with stylized stars. The set contains 12 pieces in total — that’s four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls. Usually, this set costs $260, but right now it’s on sale for just $81.50, which is a 69% discount.

Why look for holiday dinnerware sets on Amazon?

Amazon is a great place to get a bargain on holiday dinnerware. Some of the best holiday dinnerware sets Amazon sells can be found at a discounted price in the run-up to Christmas. Amazon has a huge range of dinnerware, too, so there are a range of options, whatever your taste and preferences.

Best holiday dinnerware sets on Amazon

Lenox Balsam Lane 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

This is the set that we’ve been raving about. It currently is offered at 69% off, dropping the price by around $180, so if you like it, now is the perfect time to buy. We love the blend of classic festive themes and a contemporary illustrative design.

Lenox Profile Snow Day 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

If you like Lenox designs but aren’t convinced by the Balsam Lane set, here’s an alternative. It features people playing in the snow, so it’s a lovely choice for family festivities. You can buy it as a 12-piece set or buy dinner plates, accent plates and bowls separately. There’s also a matching platter and serving bowl available, earning its place among the best holiday dinnerware sets Amazon offers.

Lenox Holiday Plate and Bowl Set

A more traditional option from Lenox, this one features a holly design around the edge of the plates and bowls, with 25-karat gold accents. You can choose a 12-piece set with dinner plates, salad plates and bowls or a range of other configurations, such as a five-piece place setting with a dinner plate, salad plate, bread plate, teacup and saucer.

Pfaltzgraff Christmas Day Dinnerware Set

This affordable set features dinner plates, side plates and bowls with a holly and Christmas tree design. It contains enough pieces for eight, which is perfect if you’re having a large holiday dinner. The pieces are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Elama Round Stoneware Cabin Dinnerware Dish Set

While it might not have an explicit Christmas design, this set features elk, fir trees and a log cabin, which gives a nod to winter. It’s taupe with brown accents, so it’s an understated choice. It’s ideal for anyone who likes the idea of festive dinnerware but wants to keep it fairly subtle. It’s also available with a wolf design.

Bico Toile de Jouy Winter Wonderland Ceramics Dinnerware Set

With its traditional winter scene, this makes perfect holiday dinnerware. It has a vintage appeal and works beautifully with a red-heavy color scheme for the dinner table. It’s a 12-piece set featuring four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls.

Mossy Oak Animal Print 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

It might not have a festive design, but this set features bears, deer and other wildlife along with rugged spruce-filled landscapes, which gives it a wintry feel. It’s made from heavy, durable stoneware. The set contains 16 pieces: four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls and four mugs.

Vera Wang Wedgwood Vera Lace Gold 5-Piece Dinnerware Place Setting

If you don’t want to have holiday-themed dinnerware but you do want to splash out on something special for the festive seasons, this is a great solution. A collaboration between designer Vera Wang and the iconic Wedgwood china, these pieces have a simple white finish with luxurious gold accents.

Spode Blue Italian Brocato 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

This is another great choice for anyone who wants a special dinner set for Christmas, without the holiday designs. It has a gorgeous blue and white design that blends classic Chinese pottery with an Italian twist.

Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set

Simple matte black dinnerware with straight edges might not seem festive, but it’s great if you want something stylish for the holidays without the festive trimmings. Since it’s understated, it looks great on an elaborate table without fighting with the other festive decorations. You can get a service for eight, which is great if you’re serving Christmas dinner for a crowd.

