Thyme and Table is only available at Walmart

It might seem odd for a manufacturer to seek only one retailer to carry its goods, but when that retailer is Walmart, the biggest retail company in America, then it makes perfect sense. Besides having its products, such as cookware and bakeware, available across the country, Thyme and Table benefits from having greater in-store attention, more shelf space and reduced competition. Even better, all these factors can translate to a better price for the customer.

What you need to know about Thyme and Table

Thyme and Table is a company that merges passion and functionality with design to offer the consumer highly desirable items for their kitchen. The company’s products feature innovative technology and come in bold colors and finishes that elevate the decor of your kitchen. Thyme and Table has collections of cookware, dinnerware, kitchen tools and barware that make the modern kitchen a functional yet aesthetically pleasing space. The best part is that this kitchenware looks expensive but is priced to fit any budget.

Other brands that are exclusive to Walmart

Of course, Thyme and Table is not the only brand that is exclusive to Walmart. The retail giant has several manufacturers that desire the benefits of exclusivity. There are many companies that feature the “Only at Walmart” distinction. Besides Walmart brands such as Equate and Great Value, which feature pharmaceutical and kitchen products, there are several other brands exclusive to the retailer. These include mostly products in the household goods categories and come from Allswell, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Better Homes & Gardens, Gap Home, Mainstays, My Texas House, Queer Eye, Sofia Home by Sofia Vergara, The Home Edit and The Pioneer Woman.

Best Thyme and Table products

Whiskey Decanter and Cocktail Glasses

This five-piece whiskey decanter set comes with one decanter and four whiskey glasses. The beautiful set is ideal for a home bar, and the decanter features an air-tight seal that will preserve freshness. You should hand-wash the set in warm water with light dish soap.

Round Mixing Bowls

The colorful bowls in this mixing set come in four sizes: 0.58 quarts, 1.2 quarts, 2.2 quarts and 3.5 quarts. Each bowl has a transparent, easy-grip lid for convenience. The versatile bowls are microwave-safe and top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Blue Retro Stoneware Bowl

If you are looking for a striking statement piece, this blue retro stoneware bowl is a solid choice. The attractive item is made of durable material that is microwave, dishwasher, freezer and oven safe (up to 428 degrees).

Silicone Utensils

The attractive pastel colors on this five-piece utensil set make it an eye-pleasing addition to nearly any decor. The pieces are lightweight with durable beechwood handles, while the food-grade silicone is heat resistant up to 428 degrees.

Stoneware Ramekin Set

This two-piece ramekin set comes in an elegant onyx that will impress your guests. The color helps evenly distribute the heat for better baking, and the 10-ounce size makes them suitable for anything from individual pot pies to mini souffles.

Bar Board with Knife

If you do any kind of food prep, you need a cutting board and knife. The compact size of this set makes it good for smaller kitchens, snacks and cocktails. The nonslip board and knife cover are appreciated safety features.

Acacia Wood Cutting Board

This strikingly sleek and chic acacia wood cutting board makes a gorgeous addition to any kitchen. The purchase includes two cutting boards — one large and one small. The boards should be hand washed only in warm water with light soap.

Dinnerware Grey Drip Stoneware

The unique drip design of this 12-piece set of stoneware allows it to stand out from other sets. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. The material is microwave, dishwasher, freezer and oven safe.

5-Quart Rainbow Saute Pan with Glass Lid

Talk about a conversation piece. This beautiful saute pan features Thyme and Table’s rainbow coloring, so it looks great, even when it’s just sitting on your stovetop. The fitted glass lid ensures the flavor will remain sealed in after cooking.

Dinner Medallion

This dinner plate features a dazzling black-and-white design. It is over 10 inches in diameter and made of rugged stoneware. The plate can turn an average meal into an artisan experience that would wow even the most jaded foodie.

Nonstick Muffin Pan

If you bake, this 16-inch rose gold muffin pan will come in handy. It is precision crafted from premium materials to look as beautiful as it works. It is made of aluminized steel and delivers superior performance.

Stoneware 9-Inch Pie Dish

This Thyme and Table pie dish is 9 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep. It is safe for freezers, microwaves, dishwashers and ovens (up to 428 degrees). The rustic crosshatch design makes this dish as suitable for display as it is for cooking.

