Prime Day is just around the corner, and few product categories see as many generous discounts as kitchen tools and appliances. You’re by no means limited to gimmicky or poorly made generic imitations. Some of today’s most popular, thoughtfully engineered blenders, air fryers and chef’s knives are on sale right now and should continue to see significant discounts through Prime Day.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will occur on July 12 and 13. While it was originally a 24-hour celebration of the anniversary of Amazon’s founding, it’s now a full-fledged two-day sale holiday. Additionally, there are discounts across the site right now in anticipation of the two peak sale days.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals?

Aside from repeatedly browsing Amazon looking for the sales it wants you to see, there are a few other ways to find quality discounts. Simply shopping with the Alexa voice assistant can net you deals exclusive to voice shopping, for example. That’s not limited to Prime Day, as you can find these hidden sales all year long.

If you own a latest-generation Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can take advantage of a special Alexa feature to ensure you get the lowest prices on your favorite goods. Before Prime Day starts, fill your shopping cart, wish list and saved items with any products you’re interested in. If and when any of those products see Prime Day discounts, Alexa will notify you with a push notification. At that point, you can either have Alexa purchase the item or save the deal for later.

Best Prime Day deals on cooking equipment

Vitamix Explorian Blender

In use by countless Starbucks and other popular drink shops, Vitamix blenders are probably the most well-known in the country. While most are of commercial-grade quality and price, this one offers a great balance of cost and performance and is a little shorter than most to accommodate cramped kitchens. Sold by Amazon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Cooker

The ability to air fry, dehydrate and bake without using a hot, bulky oven makes a multi-cooker like this one an especially good choice when it’s hot and energy costs continue to rise. It reaches up to 500 degrees and has a high-temperature grate that simulates a traditional grill. Sold by Amazon

Cosori Max XL Air Fryer

Some air fryers are relatively compact and limited to just one or two servings of food at once. This one can hold nearly six quarts, making it a convenient, efficient and easily cleaned choice that can make snacks for the whole family. Sold by Amazon

Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker

Also known as an immersion circulator, this sous vide wand is basically just a heating element, pump and thermostat with digital and Bluetooth-connected app control. It’s one of the most compact and efficient options and maintains temperatures consistently. Sold by Amazon

Mac Might MTH-80 Chef’s Knife

Expert chefs and home cooks agree that this is one of the best-made knives on the planet. While you can spend hundreds more on some handmade Japanese blades with fancy (but functionally useless) patterning, there’s a reason this one’s found in high-end restaurant kitchens around the world. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad KZ750D Immersion Blender

All-Clad makes some of the most rugged, longest-lasting kitchen equipment you’ll ever see, and this hand blender is no exception. Like many All-Clad products, it’s not usually cheap, making its significant Prime Day discount much more attractive. Sold by Amazon

Benriner Mandoline Slicer

This classic device makes it simple to create paper-thin slices of meat, vegetables and all kinds of ingredients. Make sure to exercise caution, though, as it’s notorious for removing pieces of fingertips and fingernails without proper technique. Sold by Amazon

Ninja BN601 Food Processor

Considering Ninja’s reputation for high-powered blenders, it’s no surprise that its midrange food processor gets rave reviews from experts and owners. It comes with three-blade varieties, a 1,000-watt motor and a capacity of about 11 cups. Sold by Amazon

Kikcoin Cutting Board Set

These dependable plastic cutting boards are great for knives, made of easily cleaned material and sport rubber bumpers on the edges to keep them from sliding around. Plus, they’re available in five color schemes. Sold by Amazon

TPA Wood End Grain Cutting Board

This large, heavy wooden cutting board uses relatively hard wood but arranges it in an end grain construction, making it actually quite soft and forgiving for high-hardness Japanese knives. Measuring 12 by 16 by 1.5 inches, it’s the perfect size for most kitchen tasks. Sold by Amazon

Howard Butcher Block Conditioner

This blend of food-safe oils and waxes protects your wooden cutting board by preventing moisture and germ buildup while keeping the wood soft enough to protect your sharpest knives. It’s good for most wooden cutting boards, including end grain and edge grain models, but shouldn’t be used on bamboo because it’s not porous enough. Sold by Amazon

Duxtop 8100MC Induction Burner

Adding a single induction burner to your kitchen can help manage your energy bill while keeping excess heat from turning your kitchen itself into an oven. Just make sure you have a couple of induction-compatible pans to go with it. Sold by Amazon

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator

A very different beast from the small, round plastic models that work OK but not great, this practically professional-grade dehydrator offers customizable temperatures, easy-to-use timers and plenty of real estate for making large batches of snacks. Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 10 Smart Display

It’s not exclusively for cooking, but this novel, 10-inch smart display boasts a rotating base and sensor that lets it follow you around the room as you move. That makes it perfect for following new recipes and taking in culinary shows. Sold by Amazon

Gevi Espresso Machine

It’s relatively simple but does use a reliable, 15-bar pump and allows you to froth milk for cappuccino. Sold by Amazon

