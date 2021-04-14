Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Destination Texas
Border Report
BestReviews
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
A lending paw: Meet the new staff members at Dell Children’s Medical Center
Video
9-year-old Mississippi boy dies after being shot in head by sibling
Video
‘I was really shocked’: Travel increases at Austin airport as more destinations added
Video
Austin ISD flies rainbow flag for Pride Month at its central office
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Vacuums
Can I use a robot vacuum on the patio?
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 1,106 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Friday
DATA: More than 10.4 million Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 2.4 million have had first shot
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Austin airport TSA security wait times 2 hours long Friday morning, frustrating travelers
1,500 Austin homes sold for $100K over asking price since Jan. 1
Video
Scattered downpours increasing in coverage as we head into the evening with more rain Saturday
Video
Where to watch: Times, TV schedule for Texas Longhorns in NCAA baseball tournament
Video
Bastrop neighbors express concerns over proposed film development
Video
Don't Miss
Final Whistle ATX: Reasons to be cheerful as Austin FC ends losing streak in Seattle
Video
Where to watch: Times, TV schedule for Texas Longhorns in NCAA baseball tournament
Video
Texans can buy beer, wine at 10 a.m. on Sunday, starting Sept. 1
Remember Austin traffic? It’s almost back to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s different
Video
Texas woman who woke up to blood dripping from ceiling finds new home
Video