How to choose the right closet systems for your home

Have you ever been late to work because you couldn’t find an outfit to wear? Have favorite garments disappeared in the depths of your closet? If you answered yes to either question, a new closet system may be a worthy investment.

In this article: Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, Little Seeds Grow with Me Closet and Prepac Space-Saving 36 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet.

Who needs a closet system?

If you just need a bit of storage space, a hanging organizer or storage Ottoman might be enough. If you have to move frequently or are in temporary housing, a portable closet may be what you need. But if you have a larger wardrobe with all of the accompanying footwear, a closet system is the best choice.

Types of closet systems

Closet systems can be grouped by the primary materials they’re made from. Simple systems have steel supports and wire mesh shelving. They are inexpensive and practical but won’t add style points in your closet. Wooden systems are more attractive but also require more effort to install.

Many closet systems are designed to be expanded as your wardrobe grows, which allows you to maintain your chosen style into the future.

Important considerations

Before you buy a closet system, make sure that you know the precise dimensions of your space. Think about your bedroom’s color scheme and how the system will match or contrast with it. Perhaps you detest hangers and love to fold clothes. If so, a system with multiple compartments or cubbyholes might be best. If you acquire clothes at a brisk pace, a modular system that can grow with your clothing collection is ideal.

FAQ

Q. Is assembly required?

A. Almost certainly, but don’t despair because it is usually simple. Most systems can be put together with nothing more than a screwdriver.

Q. Can my closet system tip over?

A. While you are not likely to pull on your shelves, your pets or kids may well do so. Many systems include hardware to safely attach your unit to the wall.

Best closet systems

Little Seeds Grow with Me Closet

This system uses laminated particle board with a nontoxic woodgrain finish, and it offers a convenient mix of shelves, cubbyholes and hanging rods plus a low shelf for shoes. This expandable system is perfect for a young child’s room.

Where to buy: Amazon

Prepac Space-Saving 36-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

If you or your spouse loves to shoe shop, this cabinet will establish order in your collection. You can store 36 pairs of shoes in their own private compartments and never search for a missing shoe again.

Where to buy: Amazon

Rebrilliant Little Tree Heavy Duty Freestanding Closet Organizer

Made of durable manufactured wood with a metal frame, this closet system includes three hanging rods for clothes and five shelves for shoes and accessories. It has pads to protect your floor from scratches and can support 210 pounds.

Where to buy: Wayfair

ClosetMaid Impressions Narrow White Wood Closet System

Make the most of a narrow closet with this system that offers six shelves and three hanging rods. Four of the shelves are adjustable. Its double laminate construction promises durability, and it can be expanded with extra shelves.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Closet Evolution Ultimate White Wood Closet System

A solution for larger closets, this organizer has 14 feet of shelving and 12 feet of hanging space. Made of laminate with a white finish, this system can be combined with other kits from Closet Evolution should you need more storage.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit

Suitable for walk-in and reach-in closets, this utilitarian system made of aluminum has a titanium finish, three expandable hanging rods and six shelves. Installation is straightforward and requires no cutting.

Where to buy: Amazon

Wayfair Basics Closet System Starter Kit

Made of steel and available in copper and chrome-plated finishes, this expandable system has 10 adjustable shelves and two clothes rods. You can easily adjust the rods to fit your closet.

Where to buy: Wayfair

ClosetMaid White Custom Organizer Wood Closet System

This basic system is for people with more clothes than shoes. You can use it as a starter kit and expand it with other products from the same brand. It has 12 feet of hanging space and six feet of shelving.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Robin Allday writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.