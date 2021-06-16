Is the Ring Video Doorbell 4 worth it?

To get the most out of a Ring video doorbell, you will need to subscribe to Ring Protect. This service is the only way you can capture and share video from your Ring device. This includes showing video footage to authorities.

Should you get a Ring Video Doorbell 4?

When you do not feel safe, it can affect your overall well-being. It can make you feel anxious, insecure and cause you to withdraw from doing things that bring you joy. If there’s one place you should feel safe, it’s your own home.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a tool that can help you feel safe. It gives you control over your life and allows you to monitor the environment outside your front door no matter where you are. If peace of mind is vital to you, then the Ring Video Doorbell is an item you want to consider.

What is a Ring Video Doorbell 4?

A Ring Video Doorbell 4 can be a standalone security feature in your home, or it can be part of a larger integrated system. These systems may also include a Ring security camera, a smart lock, a Ring floodlight, an Echo Show, an Echo Dot and more.

In short, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers real-time viewing of events that are happening outside of your door. It can also send you notifications when there is motion detected within the range of the device or when someone rings the doorbell. Additionally, it has a two-way communication system that allows you to interact with individuals at your door.

What features does a Ring Video Doorbell 4 have?

Now that you know what the Ring Video Doorbell 4 can do, here is the list of features that allow it to accomplish those tasks.

Hardwired or rechargeable battery options: You can hardwire The Ring Video Doorbell 4 to your home, or you can install it using a long-lasting rechargeable battery for ease and convenience.

Can be controlled via the Ring app or an Alexa-enabled device: With the Ring Video Doorbell 4, you have the option of controlling the device through the Ring app or another Alexa-enabled device such as an Echo Dot or an Echo Show.

Motion alerts: Even if someone doesn’t press your doorbell, you will receive an alert on your smartphone whenever someone moves close enough to trigger the motion sensor.

Night vision: The Ring Video Doorbell 4 features a high-definition video with night vision capabilities so you can see who is at your door even when it is dark.

Two-way talk: You can use your Ring doorbell to have a conversation with your visitors.

Quick Replies: Quick Replies is a unique feature that allows you to quickly send a message from a preset menu no matter how busy you are. Additionally, it will enable your visitor to leave a voice message, so you never have to worry about missing important information.

Dual-band WiFi: To ensure you always have the best signal possible, this Ring doorbell features dual-band WiFi, so you can select either a frequency of 2.4 GHz for range or 5 GHz for performance.

What makes a Ring Video Doorbell 4 different?

While each Ring doorbell has a slightly different set of features, the one that makes this model stand out from the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell released in 2020 is the pre-roll video color previews.

If you are unfamiliar with this feature, it’s a game-changer. The pre-roll video preview lets you see an extra four seconds of video that occurred before you received a notification that the motion sensor was triggered. Often, if someone runs up to your door, drops something off and dashes away, by the time you get notified and check your video, nothing happened. The pre-roll lets you see those crucial first few seconds so you can learn what triggered an alert. With this feature, you will always be able to identify why you are getting an alert.

What can you do with a Ring Video Doorbell 4?

Knowing which features are on the Ring Video Doorbell 4 may tell you what the unit can do, but it is far more critical to understand how those features can enhance your life.

No matter where you are, you can see who is at your door by viewing what the camera sees in real-time.

If you have a delivery and are not at home, you can communicate with the delivery person to give them specific instructions.

If your kids are locked out, and you have a smart lock, you can view your kids through the camera to make sure they are safe and let them in the house remotely.

With Quick Replies, your Ring Video Doorbell 4 can function as an answering machine built right into your doorbell.

If you watch your smart TV when someone comes to your door, you can view them through the TV without even getting up.

How much does a Ring Video Doorbell 4 cost?

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 costs $200 and is sold by Amazon, Dell and Home Depot.

Other Ring video doorbell options

Ring Wired Video Doorbell

The Ring Wired Video Doorbell is the company’s budget model. For just $60, you get most of the convenience of the Ring Video Doorbell 4, including Quick Replies and pre-roll video. The only downside is that you must hardwire this model into your home.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ring Video Doorbell 3

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is one feature shy of the Ring Doorbell 4. If you’d like to save $20, you can get this model for $180. The downside is it doesn’t have pre-roll video capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

If you are looking for a Ring doorbell that can do more than the Video Doorbell 4, this model is the best the company has to offer. It includes such features as head-to-toe video and bird’s eye view that no other Ring model has. The downside is this model costs $250, and it is only available for hardwired installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.