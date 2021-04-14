Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Destination Texas
Border Report
BestReviews
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Tornado confirmed in suburban Chicago, significant damage across the area
Video
Improvements to Pleasant Valley Road start Monday, some lanes will be closed
Wilco program aims to connect troubled youth with mentors
Supporters of historic Austin golf course don’t want it to disappear
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Candles
The best flameless candles
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60
SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car
Video
SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet
Video
SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change
Video
SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 404 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Saturday
DATA: 11.4 million Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 47.37% of those eligible for the vaccine
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Austin couple asked to take down Pride Flag, facing possible fines from neighborhood’s HOA
Video
College World Series bracket: Here’s how it looks after 2 days in Omaha
Video
Texas baseball strikes out record-breaking 21 times in College World Series loss
Video
“Feels Like” temps up to 110 degrees followed by risk of strong storms
Video
McConaughey fires up Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium before home opener kickoff
Video
Don't Miss
College World Series bracket: Here’s how it looks after 2 days in Omaha
Video
TDCJ: Moving prisoners out of Briscoe Unit to make room for undocumented migrants
Video
McConaughey fires up Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium before home opener kickoff
Video
Like having power? Be careful with your balloons this summer
Video
Argument involving teens escalated to Austin mass shooting on 6th Street, affidavit says
Video