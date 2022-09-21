Should you try Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes?

The power of TikTok is that it can shine a spotlight on practices and products and pull them into the mainstream overnight. It can introduce strategies that help people live a better life. For instance, with only one in 10 adults eating enough fruits and vegetables, TikTok has put the focus on Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes, a product that seems to help people achieve the nutrition and gut health they’re lacking.

What are Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes?

According to its website, Bloom is a supplement company for women that was founded by Mari and Greg. After Mari hit rock bottom, she went on a fitness journey with now-husband Greg and eventually lost 90 pounds. Since there were no supplements for women that satisfied their needs — all options had too much filler, tasted horrible or had ingredients they couldn’t pronounce — the pair created their own blend of dehydrated fruits and vegetables to help Mari on her journey.

Why does TikTok love Bloom?

While Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes are marketed as being beneficial to your fitness journey, TikTok’s infatuation with the product isn’t because of its nutritional benefits. Instead, influencers claim it reduces bloating. Some say you can look your best in under 15 minutes. Others love the taste. In summary, TikTok loves Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes because they taste good and make you look and feel better.

Why are nutritionists skeptical?

Nutritionists are skeptical of Bloom’s performance because most of the listed ingredients fall far below recommended daily values. However, since supplements and superfood powders aren’t regulated by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), it’s unsafe to take more than the recommended dose because it could lead to toxicity and other problems.

What’s the verdict on Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes?

While TikTok loves Bloom, nutritionists say the smoothie mixes don’t look spectacular on paper. However, those outspoken nutritionists seem to overlook or disregard the fact that this product is only meant to be used as a supplement. It isn’t supposed to fulfill all of your daily nutritional needs; it’s the sand that fills in the gaps where your diet is lacking.

If Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods smoothie mixes don’t cause harm, don’t interact with any medications you may be taking and can help you get some of the nutrition your body may be lacking, then, overall, it would seem to be a beneficial product.

Superfood powders to try

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood

This is the trending brand — the one that’s making news and bringing attention to superfood powders. It comes in berry, citrus, coconut, mango and original flavors. Sold by Amazon

Amazing Grass Greens Blend (Detox and Digest Formula)

The detox and digest formula of this popular blend helps increase the growth of good bacteria to support digestion, as well as overall health and immunity. Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Evlution Nutrition Stacked Greens

Stacked Greens has no artificial sweeteners, flavors or fillers. It’s made from greens, fruits and vegetables to support immunity and defend against free radicals. Sold by Amazon

Greens First

This product is formulated to fill the gap between what you eat and what you should be eating. It’s made with 49 different superfoods and contains no wheat or dairy. Sold by Amazon

Purely Inspired Organic Greens

This offering doesn’t pack quite as much in as others, but it still has the essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and probiotics. Sold by Amazon

Hum Raw Beauty

Hum’s superfood powder is formulated to boost energy and metabolism while supporting healthy skin. It’s available in a yummy mint chocolate chip flavor. Sold by Amazon

Country Farms Super Greens Drink Mix

Country Farms drink mix is a slightly more affordable option that still promises to boost energy, support immune health and aid in digestion. Sold by Amazon and iHerb

California Gold Nutrition Superfoods

California Gold has a dozen blends ranging from antioxidants to whole foods. It contains no gluten, no GMOs and no soy. Sold by iHerb

