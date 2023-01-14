If you have a hard time swallowing pills, you can try a liquid fish oil supplement instead. However, many people may find the taste off-putting.

Which fish oil supplement is best?

It isn’t much of a secret that many doctors and nutritionists recommend eating fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel regularly. This is because they contain healthy omega-3s that are good for the brain, cardiovascular system, and other body parts.

But most people don’t get enough of these types of fish in their diet. This is where an excellent fish oil supplement such as New Chapter Wholemega can help. It’s made from sustainably sourced fish, contains several types of omegas and is designed to be easily absorbed into the body.

The health benefits of taking fish oil

Omega-3s are essential fatty acids the body needs but cannot produce. This means they must come from our diet, and one of the best sources is a fish oil supplement.

Omega-3s can help fight depression and anxiety, improve eye and brain health and reduce inflammation. They can also reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and triglycerides, increasing HDL cholesterol levels, and preventing plaque from hardening the arteries.

Some studies show high levels of omega-3s during the first year of life can help prevent many types of autoimmune diseases, and when taken as we age, can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and mental decline. They also help give the skin a more youthful look, improve the quality of sleep and more.

What to know before buying a fish oil supplement

Shelf life

Most fish oil supplements have a 24-month shelf life when stored correctly. If stored improperly, the shelf life is significantly reduced, so make sure to buy fresh supplements to ensure they don’t turn rancid before you finish the bottle. If a fish oil supplement is more than a year old when you buy it, you should consider returning it.

Dosage

You should consider two things about the dosage of a fish oil supplement.

How many omega-3s it provides per serving. Most manufacturers list the number of milligrams on the front of the package, but that generally refers to the amount of fish oil in each serving and not how many omega-3s it provides.

Most manufacturers list the number of milligrams on the front of the package, but that generally refers to the amount of fish oil in each serving and not how many omega-3s it provides. The number of soft gel capsules in each serving. Experts generally recommend a minimum of 500 mg of omega-3s per day for the average person, but that amount can be much higher for those with certain health conditions. If you don’t like swallowing pills or have difficulty doing so, make sure you can get your recommended dosage in the least capsules possible.

Taste

Fish oil supplements are not known for having the best flavor, and some cause people to have fishy-tasting burps. If you are worried about this, look into burpless or flavored fish oil supplements.

Features to look for in quality fish oil supplements

Purity and potency

Though fish are healthy to eat, they sometimes contain harmful contaminants such as polychlorinated biphenyls and dioxins. Certain species, which happen to be many of the same ones that are high in omega-3s, may also have high levels of mercury. Make sure that any fish oil supplement you consider is purified to remove as much of these contaminants as possible.

We can’t always rely on manufacturers to be honest about the purity and potency of their supplements, so consider choosing one tested by independent labs. These include the United States Pharmacopeia, International Fish Oil Standards and the National Science Foundation. When one of these has tested a supplement, it will almost always be mentioned on the label.

If there is no indication of independent lab testing, you can look for a certificate of analysis from the company. Often you may have to go to the manufacturer’s website or request a copy of it directly from them.

Sustainability

When possible, choose products that focus on sustainability. For the most part, any additional cost will be negligible, but the benefits to future generations are great. To ensure your supplement is made following sustainable practices, look for a certification from the Marine Stewardship Council or a similar group.

How much can you expect to spend on a fish oil supplement

When choosig a supplement, pay attention to the cost per serving rather than the overall price. Expect to pay 10-60 cents per serving for fish oil supplements, with those made from wild-caught fish higher in price.

Fish oil FAQ

How should I store my fish oil supplement?

A. Fish oil degrades through exposure to heat, light and oxygen. To ensure the most extended shelf life, store your supplements in cool and dark places. A refrigerator is ideal, though it’s less necessary for soft gels.

Are there side effects from taking fish oil supplements?

A. The most common side effects of fish oil supplements are gastrointestinal, including belching, nausea, heartburn and loose stools. Some also experience bad breath. Taking the supplement with food can help reduce or eliminate these side effects. You should note that if you consume it in very high doses, it may interfere with blood clotting and increase the chance of bleeding.

What is the best fish oil supplement to buy?

Top fish oil supplement

New Chapter Wholemega Softgels

What you need to know: Offering a high dosage per serving and made from sustainably sourced wild salmon, this supplement is good for your body and the planet.

What you’ll love: In addition to omega-3s from fish oil, it contains omega-5s, -6s, -7s and -9s, and a proprietary blend of healthful herbs.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fish oil supplement for the money

Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil 1,200 mg

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option comes from a reputable brand and contains 300 mg of omega-3s per serving.

What you’ll love: It contains no shellfish, sugar, genetically modified organisms or gluten, so pretty much anyone can take it.

What you should consider: The large pills can be hard to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Tobias Omega-3 Fish Oil Triple Strength

What you need to know: Thanks to an enteric coating, these rarely cause fishy burping or an unpleasant aftertaste.

What you’ll love: It’s highly potent, made from wild-caught fish and manufactured in the United States.

What you should consider: It contains soy and bovine gelatin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.