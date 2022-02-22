Best cholesterol-lowering supplement

FILE — A man hold cholesterol medication. High cholesterol is one of the leading causes of heart attacks and strokes. It can also lead to high blood pressure and diabetes. But combining a healthy diet and exercise can help lower your cholesterol levels.

Which cholesterol-lowering supplements are best?

High cholesterol is one of the most common health issues affecting people today. And while many people see some improvement by simply cutting back on high-cholesterol foods, most look to supplements for help. It can be tricky to pick a cholesterol-lowering supplement since different supplements target cholesterol in different ways. And since there are so many different supplements on the market, it’s hard to know which one is right for you.

One of the best cholesterol-lowering supplements is the ZOI Research Cholesterol Support. This affordable supplement uses multiple ingredients that tackle cholesterol in varying ways for a well-rounded approach.

What to know before you buy a cholesterol-lowering supplement

Aspects of cholesterol

Cholesterol is not just one, overarching measurement. It’s composed of four separate entities that total up to create your overall cholesterol level. If you’re curious about the various aspects of your cholesterol, ask your practitioner to run blood tests and discuss your levels with you.

There are two kinds of cholesterol-related lipids, which are healthy high-density lipoproteins (HDL) and unhealthy low-density lipoproteins (LDL). A healthy level of HDL is more than 60 milligrams per decilitre or 60 mg/dL. LDLs can cause fats to build up in your arteries, which may lead to one of many potentially fatal outcomes. A healthy level of LDL is less than 100 mg/dL. Triglycerides: Triglycerides are another type of fat that can lead to many health problems. These need to stay at a healthy level, which is typically below 150 mg/dL.

What to look for in a quality cholesterol-lowering supplement

Cost-per-serving

The cost-per-serving of a cholesterol-lowering supplement can be quite high. While it may seem like it’s better to purchase a $15 bottle of 60 pills compared to a $30 bottle of 90 pills, make sure to check the serving size. If you need to take several pills for one serving, it may cost more overall to get a less expensive bottle. Take time to do the math and calculate how much each serving costs. This extra step will help you save plenty of money over time.

Ingredients

Cholesterol-lowering supplements use all kinds of natural ingredients to improve your health. Combining them in an impactful formula is key to lowering your cholesterol levels. Some of the most common ingredients are omega-3 fish oil, vitamin B3, plant sterols and garlic.

Plant sterols effectively lower your LDL levels, and you can find them in all manner of vegetables. Garlic: Garlic naturally treats and lowers your LDL and blood cholesterol levels. While it’s not as effective as some other methods, it’s a great option for vegans and vegetarians.

How much you can expect to spend on a cholesterol-lowering supplement

Cholesterol-lowering supplements vary in price depending on the supplement, brand and pill quantity. Most cholesterol-lowering supplements cost between $10-$40.

Cholesterol-lowering supplement FAQ

Do cholesterol-lowering supplements really work?

A. Yes, cholesterol-lowering supplements are proven to lower overall cholesterol while leveling out both healthy and unhealthy types of cholesterol. The most thoroughly researched and beneficial formulas include omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols and vitamin B3.

Are there any side effects of taking a cholesterol-lowering supplement?

A. Most cholesterol-lowering supplements are free of side effects as long as you follow directions carefully. Some people report minor side effects, including upset stomachs, bloating and gas. Vitamin B3 can potentially cause liver damage if you take too much, so follow the serving instructions.

What’s the best cholesterol-lowering supplement to buy?

Top cholesterol-lowering supplement

ZOI Research Cholesterol Support

What you need to know: If you want a holistic way to approach high cholesterol, this cholesterol-lowering supplement is a great choice, thanks to its large list of effective ingredients.

What you’ll love: The main ingredients in this cholesterol-lowering supplement are fiber, policosanol, plant sterols and a proprietary blend of vegetables. It comes in 90 and 250 count bottles. And these capsules lack the bitter taste of many other brands.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported minimal to zero changes in their cholesterol levels, though these are far and few between.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top cholesterol-lowering supplement for the money

Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract

What you need to know: These cholesterol-lowering supplement capsules only use a high-quality aged garlic powder.

What you’ll love: The garlic is free of chemical-based farming methods, including herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers. You can either swallow these capsules whole or open them up to mix with food or drink. These supplements support the heart and immune system in addition to cholesterol.

What you should consider: These capsules are 1-inch long and fairly thick, making it difficult for some consumers to swallow. If you open them, the garlic powder has a very intense taste.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Wiley’s Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Cholesterol Support

What you need to know: These fish oil-based cholesterol-lowering supplements are perfect for maintaining heart health.

What you’ll love: These fish oil supplements have no nasty fishy smell or taste. The sustainably-sourced Alaskan pollock fish oil promotes good circulation and healthy triglyceride levels, while the plant sterols assist with cholesterol levels.

What you should consider: The price is high compared to other cholesterol-lowering options. They also are not a good option for vegans or vegetarians.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

