Best boron supplement

Many adults consume roughly 0.87 to 1.35 milligrams of boron per day from food and drinks. Boron supplements tend to contain around 3 milligrams per capsule.

Which boron supplements are best?

Boron is an element present in many foods and drinks you likely consume every day, but boron supplements can make it easier to consume the recommended amount. Coffee, apples, beans, milk and potatoes contain boron, as do many vegetables. If you’re looking to add more boron to your diet, you can’t go wrong with Life Extension Boron 3 Milligram Capsules.

What to know before you buy a boron supplement

Boron positive effects

Alertness: The National Institutes of Health reports that some studies suggest a boron deficiency can reduce mental alertness and brain function.

The National Institutes of Health reports that some studies suggest a boron deficiency can reduce mental alertness and brain function. Better bones: Boron can improve bone growth and formation, as well as bone mineral density, and increase your plasma calcium and vitamin D levels.

Boron can improve bone growth and formation, as well as bone mineral density, and increase your plasma calcium and vitamin D levels. Arthritis relief: Boron can help alleviate inflammation for those with osteoarthritis.

Boron can help alleviate inflammation for those with osteoarthritis. Cancer fighter: Some evidence has suggested that dietary boron intake might reduce prostate cancer risk in men and cervical cancer risk in women.

Some evidence has suggested that dietary boron intake might reduce prostate cancer risk in men and cervical cancer risk in women. Memory boost: According to the NIH, boron can improve short-term memory in the elderly.

According to the NIH, boron can improve short-term memory in the elderly. Repairs: Boron improves wound healing.

Boron improves wound healing. Hormone help: Boron helps regulate sex hormones in both men and women and is particularly helpful for postmenopausal women.

Boron in food

Boron is found in relatively high concentrations in many foods, but boron supplements contain significantly more boron than food. Most boron supplements have around 3 milligrams of boron. Prune juice has roughly 1.43 milligrams of boron in a single serving, making it one of the best dietary sources besides supplements. Avocados, raisins and peaches have between 0.8 to 1.2 milligrams per serving. Peanuts, beans and peanut butter have roughly 0.5 milligrams, putting them on the lower end of the spectrum.

Health risks

Boron supplements pose no significant health risks, so long as you stick to the recommended daily allowance. There have been numerous reported incidents of individuals who consumed too much boron, although most of them were children who consumed over 18 milligrams in a single day. In some cases, these children consumed over 9,000 milligrams after being exposed to household cleaning products or pesticides.

What to look for in a quality boron supplement

Dosage

Most boron supplements contain roughly 3 milligrams of boron per capsule. Adults can technically consume up to 20 milligrams a day. Still, because boron is common in many foods and drinks, it’s best to stick to supplements with around 3-6 milligrams per capsule.

Supply

Many boron supplements come in bottles with 100-250 capsules. If you buy a supplement with 3 milligrams of boron in each capsule, a 100-count bottle should last you two to three months. A 250-count bottle should last around 5-8 months.

Easy to swallow

Large capsules can be hard to swallow. If you tend to have trouble swallowing large pills and supplements, it may be best to buy a supplement that comes in small capsules. Some come in tablet form, making them easy to consume.

Additives

Additives aren’t usually bad for you. Many supplements contain additives to extend their shelf life and make them taste better. Still, depending on your dietary restrictions you may want to ensure that the additives don’t contain gluten, soy or animal-based ingredients. If you have any allergies, it’s a good idea to double-check the ingredients to ensure they won’t cause an adverse reaction.

How much you can expect to spend on a boron supplement

In most cases, boron supplements cost $10-$15 depending on the brand and number of capsules included.

Boron supplement FAQ

Does boron have any adverse interactions with other medications?

A. According to the NIH, boron doesn’t have any relevant interactions with other medications. Still, if you take multiple medications, it may be a good idea to get in touch with your doctor before taking it.

Is boron good for your teeth?

A. Although it can help strengthen your bones, it hasn’t been shown to increase the strength or hardness of your teeth.

Are boron supplements safe for infants?

A. No, breast milk, formula and food should be the only sources of boron for infants. Boron can be poisonous for infants and babies if taken in high doses.

What’s the best boron supplement to buy?

Top boron supplement

Life Extension Boron 3 Milligram 180 Veggie Capsules

What you need to know: These effective supplements contain three forms of boron.

What you’ll love: This bottle contains a 3-6 month supply of boron. Users found that these supplements alleviated pain in their wrists and elbows. These capsules contain high concentrations of vitamin B12, and are non-GMO and vegetarian.

What you should consider: Some people find this challenging to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boron supplement for the money

Now Foods Boron 3 Milligram 250 Veggie Capsules

What you need to know: These affordable boron supplements are an excellent bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This bottle contains a four- to seven-month supply of boron from a well-known, trusted brand. These supplements are non-GMO, kosher and vegan-friendly. Most users found them highly-effective and easy to swallow.

What you should consider: Some people felt they had a bad smell.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Triple Boron Complex 6 Milligram Supplement

What you need to know: These supplements come in an easy-to-swallow tablet.

What you’ll love: They contain three types of boron. They’re non-GMO, vegetarian and gluten-free, and users say they are highly effective.

What you should consider: Many people thought they were getting 6 milligrams of boron per tablet, but it is actually 6 milligrams per two-tablet serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.