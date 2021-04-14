First Aid & Treatment

Skip to content
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 2,162 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Monday
DATA: Texas is administering an average of 131,074 COVID-19 vaccine doses each day
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Homeless campers around City Hall form their own armed ‘security detail’
The story behind Dan McDonald: A homeless man in jail for the 18th time in 16 years
ACL Music Fest daily lineups revealed; 1-day tickets sold out
More than $12K in reward money offered for only woman on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Man found on side of Lakeway road dies hours later, police need help finding his family
Don't Miss
Permitless carry legislation a step closer to reality as Texas House, Senate negotiators reach agreement
VIDEO: Wet track causes carnage as Custer, Truex Jr. crash during Austin’s NASCAR race
ACL Fest 2021 sells out in hours as city eyes safety during COVID-19 pandemic
Weather in June looking wetter than normal for parts of Central Texas
Boat catches fire on Lake Austin, 1 taken to the hospital with burns
