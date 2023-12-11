Written by Kevin Luna

Our Testing Lab’s favorite November finds

It seems like November came and went quickly because of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but many products are still on sale. With that in mind, we thought it was a good idea to round up the BestReviews Testing Lab’s favorite November products to help you with your holiday shopping.

New products are constantly hitting shelves, so we thoroughly test many of them to analyze performance and identify potential issues so we can give you optimal shopping advice and product recommendations.

Our testing team ran a handful of popular products through the lab, including customer favorites such as the Dyson Airwrap and the Samsung S95C 65-inch OLED TV. We also tested several others, including headphones, smart speakers, laptops, air fryers and video doorbells.

How the BestReviews Testing Lab works

The BestReviews Testing Lab is a team consisting of everyday people, and although some of our testers may be more knowledgeable about specific products than others, most only have a general idea of a product before testing it.

Instead of having experts test products, we can unbox, analyze and test products the same way the average consumer would, giving a more relatable insight into factors such as ease of use, performance, build quality and durability.

We’re also committed to green practices and do our best to give back to the community wherever possible and we often donate tested products to organizations like the Lighthouse Community Public School near our main testing center.

The Testing Lab’s Top 10 from November

Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is an advanced-engineered hairstyling tool for achieving hairstyles without using extreme heat, which can damage your hair. The Testing Lab appreciates that it offers multiple heat and airflow settings and includes several attachments for different hair types and styles.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

The testing team found these headphones excellent for listening to music genres with pronounced bass and highs. They offer outstanding call quality, and the battery life is impressive, lasting up to 35 hours during testing, which was five more hours than advertised.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones

These headphones have a broad soundstage that delivers exceptional sound quality and battery life that can last up to two days on a full charge. The controls are highly responsive, and built-in voice commands are accurate. Plus, the app lets you customize the sound profile based on your preference.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Our testing team found these headphones deliver rich, natural sound, and the battery life lasts long even with active noise-canceling enabled. They’re also among the most comfortable headphones our team has tested, making them suitable for extended listening sessions.

HP Pavilion Plus 14

The testing team was more than pleased with this laptop’s performance, powered by a blazing-fast Intel i7 core processor. The OLED screen looks fantastic when streaming high-definition content or graphic editing, and the lightweight build makes it perfect for traveling.

TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV

According to our testing team, the best thing about this TV is that there’s no noticeable input lag while gaming, and it supports 4K visuals at a 144-hertz refresh rate, making it an excellent budget TV for gamers who want a solid TV for playing graphics-intensive games. It also reproduces vibrant colors and the voice remote works well for searching for content.

Samsung S95C 65-inch OLED TV

The Testing Lab was impressed with this TV’s picture quality, color contrast and saturation, which was tested by watching an old horror movie. Brightness is stunning, details are vivid in bright or dark scenes, and there’s no downgrade in quality when viewing from an angle.

Samsung S90C 77-inch OLED TV

All 4K and HDR content looks fantastic on this OLED TV, and it’s easy to set up, with all the ports you need for a home theater experience. Sports look fluid and crisp, dark scenes display deep blacks, and viewing from an angle doesn’t downgrade the experience, making it suitable for large rooms.

Hisense U8K 65-inch TV

Our Testing Lab was impressed with this TV’s Google smart TV setup right out of the box, which makes it easy to download apps and search for content. Blacks are inky and deep and colors are vivid, making it one of the best budget TVs for sports and newer HD content.

HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 was a hit in our Testing Lab thanks to its compact, lightweight build, vibrant display, solid sound and webcam quality. Unlike other two-in-one laptops, it has a full-size keyboard, is easy to set up, and many users who upgraded from older Spectre laptops like this model.

Other products our Testing Lab loved

