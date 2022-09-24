From novices to the budget-conscious to those who need a compact e-reader, the Kindle 2022 is a solid choice

E-reader fans are about to have another option to consider when shopping for a new device. Amazon’s all-new Kindle 2022 will officially hit the market on October 12 and can be pre-ordered now. The newest member of the Kindle family offers some key features that will appeal to those who prefer a basic, compact device.

In addition to details about the Kindle 2022, we featured the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, All-New Kindle Kids and other devices in this article to help you find the best one for indulging in your favorite reads.

Features of the all-new Kindle 2022

Amazon’s newest 11th-gen e-reader is an affordable, entry-level device. However, it offers some outstanding features that appeal to anyone who likes to kick back and read e-books, check out digital magazines, listen to audiobooks and more. While some features can also be found on other Kindle e-readers, we are impressed that they are available on the latest budget-friendly model.

Trim design: Kindle’s latest device features a 6-inch screen and thin structure. It’s also lightweight.

Long battery life: With a full charge, the Kindle 2022 can get up to six weeks of battery life.

USB-C port: With a USB-C port, charging the device is fast and efficient.

User-friendly display: A high-resolution display, adjustable light/dark mode and anti-glare screen provide an immersive reading experience.

Updated storage: While similar past-gen models had 8GB storage, the next-gen 2022 Kindle has impressive 16GB storage.

Access to Kindle Unlimited: Just like other Kindle e-readers, the Kindle 2022 can access Kindle Unlimited content.

Are there any downsides to the all-new Kindle 2022?

The Kindle 2022 is somewhat basic and therefore lacks a few of the features of pricier options. It doesn’t have warm-light mode and can’t be charged wirelessly. Additionally, it’s not waterproof, so it won’t work for those who like to read by the pool. What’s more, the 6-inch screen may not appeal to readers who prefer a larger display. Despite what the Kindle 2022 lacks, it still boasts an impressive feature set for the price.

Cost of the all-new Kindle 2022

At just $99.99, the all-new Kindle 2022 is one of the most affordable devices in its class. Although a few budget tablets that cost less are available, they typically don’t offer features such as easy access to millions of titles, impressively long battery life or glare-free screens.

Should I get the all-new Kindle 2022?

There are many reasons to love the all-new Kindle 2022. Its ample storage, long battery life, low price and trim design make it a worthwhile investment. While excellent for beginners, it’s also a good choice as a second device for avid readers. In addition, with the holidays fast approaching, it’s an ideal gift for anyone who likes to read. Pre-ordering now will help ensure you don’t miss out when it becomes available in a few days.

Other Kindles and e-readers to consider

Maybe you prefer a larger screen or want a device with more features. Regardless of the reason, if you are thinking that the Kindle 2022 may not be ideal for you, there are other options available. These devices include other Kindles, e-readers by other brands and tablets.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite is another reasonably priced Kindle. This model differs somewhat from the latest Kindle by offering a slightly larger display, warm light function and a waterproof build. It has a USB-C port and gets up to 10 weeks of battery life with each complete charge.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is a good choice for anyone who prefers a larger display, thanks to the 7-inch screen. A waterproof build, adjustable warm light and responsive e-link page-turning technology are highlights of its feature set. It also has generous onboard storage and gets long battery life.

All-New Kindle Kids 2022

This Kindle is designed especially for kids, as it delivers access to titles they’ll love. The latest model provides six weeks of battery life and a high-resolution screen. It also has a parents’ dashboard so you can manage your child’s reading choices.

Kobo Libra 2

Although the name may not be as recognizable as similar devices, the Kobo Libra 2 comes with several key features that e-reader enthusiasts appreciate. The 7-inch touchscreen is glare-free and has excellent resolution. Although a larger model, it sports a trim design.

Pocketbook InkPad Color

The InkPad boasts a large 7.8-inch display with life-like color. It works with popular formats for versatile reading and entertainment options. We love the text-to-speech function that is compatible with 16 different languages.

Apple iPad Air 2022

With a 10.9-inch screen, anti-reflective coating and gorgeous Liquid Retina display, the Apple iPad Air is a high-end device that’s great for working, streaming and reading. It’s available in models with 64GB or 256GB storage capacity. The latest 5th-gen iPad Air features the responsive Apple M1 chip.

All-New Fire 7 Tablet

The updated Fire 7 Tablet is one of the most affordable devices of its kind on the market. The latest version has a faster processor and ample storage. It’s also compatible with Alexa voice control and Kindle Unlimited.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has a 10-inch screen that’s great for anyone who prefers a device with a large display. Storage is not an issue, as it’s available in 32GB and 64GB models. Like the Fire 7, it works with Kindle Unlimited so you can access your favorite content.

