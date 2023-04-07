Books are magical. Whether paper-based or on a digital display, they can transport you to distant lands, delve deep into someone’s life or let you learn interesting facts. And there are lots of gadgets to make your reading session even more enjoyable, from e-readers that put a library’s worth of books at your disposal to something as simple as a comfortable blanket.

From fantasy to nonfiction, gadgets for all

Reading is one of the oldest forms of relaxation, but it’s easy to assume that books and tomes written hundreds of years ago were only to retain the knowledge of the time. Yet one of the oldest works of fiction is “Utopia,” written by Thomas Moore and published in 1516. It’s no doubt that many people huddled around a fire with a stiff glass of mead to read through Moore’s tale of an island society and its customs.

And just like today, they probably had a few gadgets to improve the experience. A comfy chair and blanket might have been hard to find, but some plush animal fur would have worked just as well.

But in the 21st century, you don’t have to be a technology geek to enjoy gadgets made for reading. Of course, things like electronic readers are invaluable, but even elementary objects such as a page holder can help you get through a few more chapters before tiring.

Best gadgets for book lovers

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) With 6.8-Inch Display

The latest Kindle model is a must-have for anybody who enjoys having thousands of books at their fingertips. It has a 6.8-inch display and a 16-gigabyte storage capacity, and the battery lasts for several weeks. It comes with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Oasis With 7-Inch Display

The Oasis version of the Kindle is perfect for any book lover who requires a bit more holding space. It has a thick strip on the right side that makes handling easier, and the 7-inch display can shift from white to amber. It has 32 GB of storage.

Thumb Thing Book Page Holder and Bookmark

Most people who read paperback books struggle with keeping the book upright or stopping the pages from folding over. This handy book page holder fits comfortably over your thumb. Just hold the book like normal, and the wide gadget goes to work.

WithIt Clip On Swivel Reading Light

If you read a lot but don’t want to keep your partner awake with your bedside lamp, this clip-on light is the perfect solution. Made to work with paper books and electronic readers, it clips onto the top of the book and has an adjustable hinge for better angles. It’s battery-operated and last for several days.

Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit

This fun kit is the perfect gift for any book lover, mimicking the experience you would get when checking out a book from a low-tech library. It includes card catalogs, checkout cards, a return date stamp and an ink pad.

Ototo Nessie Tale Book Mark

This fun bookmark takes the mystery out of where you left off. Designed to look like the Loch Ness monster, it features an adorable head, hump and tail that stick out from the top of your book.

Book Lovers Blanket

This plush blanket ensures you are always comfortable when diving head-first into a new book. Made from flannel and measuring 60 by 50 inches, it offers a bookshelf pattern stacked with lots of reading material.

Bamboo Book Stand With Page Clips

If you have difficulty holding a book or electronic reader for long periods, this bamboo stand is the perfect solution. The upright surface measures 11 by 8.1 inches, and it has a lip at the bottom with two page clips. At the back, there’s an adjustable arm so you can change the viewing angle.

Outus Light Wedge for Night Reading

This ingenious device is made so you don’t disturb others around you while reading at night. Crafted from transparent plastic, it has a light strip at the bottom that illuminates an entire page. The light is bright enough for you to see the words clearly but doesn’t fill the room.

Worth checking out

