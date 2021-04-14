Internet & Streaming

Skip to content
President Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Like having power? Be careful with your balloons this summer
Wave of internet outages hits airlines, financial institutions
El Paso judge says Trump should pay debt from campaign rally during border visit
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 890 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
DATA: 11.1 million Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 46% of those eligible for the vaccine
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Bad transformers cause south Austin power outage Thursday, Austin Energy says
Gov. Greg Abbott downplays electric grid concerns as Texans are told to conserve
Argument involving teens escalated to Austin mass shooting on 6th Street, affidavit says
Permitless carry bill signed into law, will take effect Sept. 1
In-Depth: Tropical system developing in the Gulf; where it will go and what impacts we could see
Don't Miss
LIST: Texas athletes set to make splash at Tokyo Olympics
Austin-area median home prices hit all-time high in May
Report shows APD didn’t investigate 90 formal complaints against officers last year
Austin Mayor Adler: Gov. Abbott ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about ‘unreliable’ ERCOT power grid
Austin mass shooting: Teen arrested at Killeen area high school is 2nd suspect
