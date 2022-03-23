Which headphones are best?

Most people enjoy listening to music, but not everybody wants to blast it at full volume for the world to hear. That is where a good pair of headphones come in. Just pop them on your head and you’re free to listen in peace.

If you are looking for an excellent device made for professional music listening, you can’t go wrong with the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones.

What to know before you buy headphones

What want to use the headphones for

Not all headphones are made equal. The biggest consideration is what you will use them for. There are several models made specifically for music listening, tuned to particular frequencies. Then there are gaming headphones that have additional functions. General-use headphones can be used for a variety of things, but are best for music and films.

Wired vs. wireless

Another consideration when it comes to headphones is the connection method. Do you prefer the freedom of movement that comes with wireless, or the often-better sound quality associated with wired devices?

Over-ear vs. on-ear

Few people consider the differences between over-ear and on-ear headphones. It’s more than just a stylistic choice or what feels comfortable — the sounds that they produce can be different as well.

Over-ear is as the name implies. The headphones’ ear cups fit over the earlobe, blocking out most external sounds. This allows you to hear tiny details in the music or film, as there is no outside interference.

On-ear headphones rest on the earlobes and provide effective sound isolation. Some external sounds might still creep in though, which somewhat diminish the experience.

What to look for in quality headphones

A wide frequency-response range

The quality of headphones is often measured by the frequency-response range. This is a measurement of the range used by the drivers to produce sounds. The wider the range, the more sounds, notes and tones you could hear. If headphones have a narrow frequency range, the audio could sound flat or uninspiring.

Comfortable construction materials

Other than the size of the drivers (also called the speakers) and the frequency-response range, the comfort of the headphones is crucial. Good-quality headphones are made from high-quality materials, often hard plastic or metal. The ear cups should be thick, padded foam and let your ears breathe when used for long periods.

Open-back headphones for a better sense of space

Whether the back of the headphones is open or closed can also influence sound quality. Closed-back headphones are what most people know, but they struggle to create a sense of space. Good-quality headphones often have an open-back design. The airflow helps create auditory space, though sounds can leak out for others to hear.

How much you can expect to spend on headphones

Headphone prices depend on their connection method and additional functions. Headphones designed for music can retail for $100-$200, gaming headphones for $80-$140, and top-quality all-around headphones for $150-$250.

Headphones FAQ

Will you get the same audio quality from earbuds as headphones?

A. That depends on which earbud and headphones you are comparing. Earbuds are capable of producing excellent audio quality, but because of headphones’ size and capabilities, they’re often superior.

What’s the difference between active and passive noise canceling?

A. Passive noise canceling means that the headphones fit tightly on your ears to block outside sounds as much as possible. Active noise cancelation uses additional speakers and microphones to reduce external sound.

What are the best headphones to buy?

Top headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

What you need to know: These over-ear headphones, often used by audio engineers and sound mixers, are perfect for music lovers.

What you’ll love: They feature 1.77-inch drivers that incorporate rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. The closed-back design provides excellent sound isolation, and the cups can swivel 90 degrees. They have a detachable 3.5-millimeter audio jack and come with three cables. The headphones have a frequency response of 15-28,000 hertz and a sensitivity of 98 decibels.

What you should consider: These headphones have been tuned for music listening, and might not be suitable for casual film watching or video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top headphones for the money

Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: This is an excellent pair of headphones for general use.

What you’ll love: These wireless headphones have built-in Bluetooth technology so that you can take and make phone calls through your mobile device. The Dual Noise Sensor is great at noise cancellation and the battery life will give you around 35 hours of listening time. It features 1.18-inch drivers, adjustable metal sliders and is charged through USB-C.

What you should consider: Some users said the foam surrounding the ear cups isn’t thick enough and can be uncomfortable after long sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

What you need to know: This is the ultimate gaming accessory if you want to hear everything around you.

What you’ll love: Featuring large 1.9-inch titanium drivers, it can produce THX 7.1 surround sound for accurate spatial audio in video games. The over-ear cups are cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent pressure and moisture buildup. For vocal communications, it has a detachable Razer Hyperclear microphone, which picks up sound from the front and the sides.

What you should consider: The THX 7.1 surround sound is only available on 64-bit Windows 10 computers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews.

