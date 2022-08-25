Which iPhone 13 Pro Max case is best?

There is no gentle way to explain that Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is an expensive mobile phone. The model with the smallest internal storage retails for just over $1,000, while the 512-gigabyte version costs $1,399. Therefore, you must protect it from accidental damage as much as you can.

But that doesn’t mean you must lock it away in a safe or handle it with soft white gloves. You’d look pretty silly doing that, but there is a more practical way. A solid case ensures that no serious damage comes to your phone, and the OtterBox Commuter Series Case is an excellent option.

What to know before you buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Consider the level of protection

You obviously want to protect your iPhone 13 as much as you can, but there are cases best suited for specific conditions. There’s no need for a rugged, robust case if you just want to keep your phone from getting scuff marks. Likewise, a soft silicone case won’t provide adequate protection if you use the phone outdoors or on camping trips.

You don’t need to buy the official Apple case

There is a substantial selection of iPhone 13 cases, but no doubt an Apple sales representative will try to convince you to buy the official case. While it provides great protection, it cost a lot more than third-party cases. You essentially pay for the brand name, as other cases give you more security at a fraction of the price.

Battery power vs. storage

Most people get a case to ensure that their phones don’t get scratched. But others look at a case for storing cards and cash or for an extra boost in battery power. And yes, there are cases that can provide you with both.

While it makes the iPhone 13 much thicker, a wallet case gives you a few slots for credit cards so you don’t need to carry your wallet around. If you power through your phone’s battery before you get home, it’s a great idea to look for a case that has a built-in power bank.

What to look for in a quality iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Anti-yellowing, if it’s a clear case

Anybody who has ever used a clear case on a mobile device knows that it tends to discolor after some time. The yellowing effect is caused by sunlight and materials not suited for exposure. A good-quality clear case is treated with special compounds that prevent the clarity from fading or getting an unsightly yellow shade.

Reinforced corners for rugged use

If you’re planning on taking your iPhone 13 into the woods, you’re probably looking for a rugged case. But there is a trick to ensuring that all aspects of your device are covered. Most robust cases protect the screen and side during a fall, but a good-quality case for outdoor use has reinforced corners.

The most damage to a phone’s screen happens when it falls on a corner, with the force shattering the display. Reinforced corners absorb the shock and dissipate it away from the glass.

MagSafe-compatible

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology for wireless charging. A good-quality case won’t block the electromagnetic signals, so you can charge your phone without having to take the case off. While you might think that all cases are MagSafe-compatible, remember that cases with card wallets or built-in power banks aren’t suitable for wireless charging.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone 13 Pro Max case

The average price of a case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max depends on the protection level and manufacturer. A case with minimal protection costs $10-$15, while a rugged case with maximum protection costs $40-$50.

iPhone 13 Pro Max case FAQ

Why do some people say a case is bad for your phone?

A. A phone case is an excellent method for protecting the delicate display and ceramic backing. But powerful phones such as the iPhone 13 tend to get hot when used often. Due to poor heat dissipation, a case can damage the circuitry.

Can you use a screen protector with an iPhone 13 case?

A. Yes, and it is recommended that you do. A screen protector is a thin plastic layer that clings to the glass display. It prevents cracks or chips and is a great way to keep it clean. They are so thin that they won’t affect the fit of the case.

What’s the best iPhone 13 Pro Max case to buy?

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case

OtterBox Commuter Series Case For iPhone 13 Pro Max

What you need to know: Otterbox’s Commuter cases can survive three times as many drops and falls as other covers and are coated in antimicrobial technology.

What you’ll love: The case protects your phone through a dual-layer system that doesn’t add too much thickness. The inside has a microfiber lining, while the outer shell is hard plastic.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to open and close the port covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone 13 Pro Max case for the money

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case For iPhone 13 Pro Max

What you need to know: If you want to protect your phone while still showing off the Apple logo and the color, a clear case is best.

What you’ll love: It has a rigid see-through backing while the sides and corners are softer. The raised bezels around the screen and camera lens lift it off flat surfaces, and the buttons are easy to press.

What you should consider: Some users said the phone’s fit isn’t as snug as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tauri 3-In-1 Defender For iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

What you need to know: This clear case is treated with anti-yellowing technology so your phone will always be visible and look brand new.

What you’ll love: It comes in three parts: the primary protective case, a two-pack screen protector and a special two-pack clear cutout that protects the camera lenses. It’s compatible with MagSafe chargers.

What you should consider: It’s excellent for protection against dirt and fingerprint, but doesn’t offer much against bumps or fall damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

