Which glass screen protector for cellphones is best?

Mobile phones are among the most expensive gadgets we carry around with us daily. They store a wealth of personal information and memories, which can be devastating if something happens.

Most people have a cover to protect the phone’s casing, but that isn’t sufficient for the glass display. While tempered, it is still made from glass and can crack or shatter easily. A glass screen protector is the best option to prevent that from happening. The Otterbox Alpha Glass Series Screen Protector is an excellent choice if you have an iPhone 11 Pro.

What to know before you buy a glass screen protector for cellphones

It doesn’t reduce interactive functions

A tempered glass protector works similarly to the mobile phone’s factory-inserted screen. It still retains the same level of responsiveness to fingers and interactive accessories such as drawing pencils. If installed correctly, it can be challenging to tell that there is a glass protector on the screen.

The correct size for accurate fit

Cellphones, more than laptops, have varied elements on the screen. For example, iPhones have a notch at the top, while many Android phones don’t. And even though the screen size might be the same diagonal measurement, other factors come into play. That’s why you can’t buy a universal glass protector, and it must be made specifically for your phone’s model.

It’s not easy to reapply

Glass screen protectors are tough to reapply once you remove them. The glass can easily crack with the slightest twist or incorrect handling. And often, the adhesive underneath isn’t designed for multiple applications. Once removed, it won’t stick to the phone’s display as it did before, and won’t provide the necessary protection.

If you need to take it off for any reason, it’s best to buy a new protector rather than risk your phone.

What to look for in a quality glass screen protector

Simple to apply

Anybody who has tried installing a screen protector knows how daunting it can be to get it on straight, without air pockets. A good-quality glass screen protector comes with several application tools, such as a microfiber cloth and a plastic scraper. It also has detailed instructions on the correct method, as not all screen protectors are applied the same way.

Multi-layer protection

The screen protector’s top layer must be durable enough to prevent scratches from sharp objects and ensure that the pixels don’t get damaged. But that’s not all a good-quality protector does. It has multiple layers that keep out oil from fingerprints, repel water drops and withstand weight pressure. Some high-quality protectors can also withstand shocks up to five times what would shatter a traditional display.

Combined with a protective cover

If you need more protection than a screen layer can provide, look for a good-quality cellphone cover with a built-in screen protector. These are integrated into a robust case that covers the entire phone and can protect it from shocks, drops and all hazards you might face.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass screen protector

Glass screen protectors are slightly more expensive than plastic protectors. An entry-level protector costs $10-$15, while a more durable multi-layer one costs $20-$25.

Glass screen protector FAQ

Is a glass protector better than plastic?

A. Plastic display covers are sufficient at protecting the phone, but they tend to scratch easily. Tempered glass is more robust and can withstand more punishment before needing a replacement.

Does a glass protector reduce the phone’s visual quality?

A. In most cases, no, but that depends on the quality of the protector. A high-quality protector is hardly noticeable, as it is made from the same material as the default screen. Lower-quality protectors might create a blurring effect or not be as sharp.

What’s the best glass screen protector to buy?

Top glass screen protector

Otterbox Alpha Glass Series Screen Protector

What you need to know: Otterbox is well-known for its protection products, and this screen protector is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: Maintaining the default display’s clarity and touch capabilities, this screen protector is made from tempered glass for the iPhone 11. It is scratch-resistant, won’t shatter and has a surface hardness of 9H, which means it can withstand scratches from the hardest pencil. It won’t leave a sticky residue when removed.

What you should consider: Some users said it was tricky to install correctly, as some of the tools seemed to be too big for the job.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass screen protector for the money

Ailun Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack

What you need to know: This pack of three tempered glass screen protectors is compatible with Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone XR phones with a 6.1-inch display.

What you’ll love: The super-thin tempered glass is scratchproof against sharp objects and won’t shatter. It’s easy to install, and when you remove it, there won’t be a sticky residue.

What you should consider: The screen protector doesn’t cover the entire screen, as the iPhone 11’s display is rounded, and the manufacturer wants to ensure compatibility with most cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Liquid Glass Screen Protector for All Mobile Phones

What you need to know: There is no need to struggle with air pockets or alignment, as you simply wipe on this screen protector.

What you’ll love: Unlike other screen protectors, this is a silica-oxide liquid that you wipe onto your display. It bonds with the glass to create a robust layer that resists scratches and impacts and prevents moisture from seeping into the display. It can also fill in small imperfections in your phone’s glass, but shouldn’t be used for serious repairs.

What you should consider: Because the liquid-suspended microscopic glass particles bond with the display, removing it once applied is impossible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.