Which tree tents are best?

Sleeping high up in the trees is made possible by combining the best features of a tent and a hammock to create a tree tent. Not only are these products increasingly more comfortable than a normal tent that sits upon the cold damp ground, but they are also less buggy than a hammock. These versatile items do not require assembly with heavy poles and allow for camping on various types of terrain, since they don’t touch the ground. This gives the user more options for where to set up camp.

When purchasing a tree tent, consider the material that the tent is made out of, its size and its ability to camouflage based on its color. If you are looking for a comfortable, lightweight and durable tree tent, the Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock and Tent is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a tree tent

Material

A good tree tent will be made with durable, lightweight and waterproof material. Most tents are made from polyester or nylon and are waterproof. A tent that will be placed between trees needs to feature strong seams to prevent leakage and ripping of the material. When purchasing a tree tent, make sure the material is not bulky and does not gather. Depending on the season, a thin and lightweight, yet rip and water resistant material will provide maximum comfort and convenience.

Size

A good tree tent will be large enough to fit more than one person, while also being lightweight enough to not sag towards the ground when sleeping. If you plan to camp in a tree tent with more than one person, read the reviews on the product that you are purchasing to make sure others have been able to fit multiple people in the tent. Some tents that claim to fit two people will only comfortably fit one. Few tree tents are three person tents. These require more ties and knots to keep the tent up. For best use, try the tent out first with one person and add another overtime to see how the material and ropes will hold.

Color

The majority of tents come in basic colors like brown, green or blue. This is purposeful as depending on where you plan to camp, it is vital to blend in with the surrounding area. The more camouflaged you are within the tree, the less likely you are to be noticed by a wild animal. If you do not desire to blend in with your environment, consider purchasing a tree tent that has various color and pattern options.

What to look for in a quality tree tent

Waterproof

The ability of a tent to repel water, especially up in a tree, is vital. Though the leaves will block most of the rain, choosing a waterproof model with secure stitching to prevent leaking is in your best interest and will provide the greatest camping experience. Check the product description on the website to see if the fabric is naturally waterproof or if the tent was coated with a chemical substance to make it resistant.

Ease of pitching

A quality tree tent will be easy to pitch. Just because tree tents do not need to be assembled with ropes does not mean that these products take less time. Depending on the model, it could take a long time to set up the ropes that secure the tent to the tree. The best tree tents will be simple to assemble and provide durable products and detailed instructions for set up. The length of time it takes to set up a tent can also depend on its size and features. Tents that feature bug nets and other accessories may take longer and have extra instructions, due to these features.

Durability

When choosing a quality tree tent, look for a model that is highly reviewed and claims to be durable enough to hold multiple people up without having to readjust the ropes often. A good tree tent will feature reviews that claim the tent withstood various environmental factors and was made with sturdy material. If the fabric is durable enough, it will also be able to regulate the temperature at any time of the year. Typically, the more expensive the tent, the more durable and quality the material.

How much you can expect to spend on a tree tent

Tree tents can vary in price depending on the materials they are made of and their added features. A less expensive model with fewer features will cost around $170-$190, while a higher-end model with durable material and convenient features will be priced around $220-$450.

Tree tent FAQ

How high should I put my tent up in a tree?

A. When putting your tree tent up in a tree, make sure that you set it up to a height that you wouldn’t be afraid to fall from, in case of an emergency. Most companies will recommend that the tree be put up no higher than 4 feet for maximum safety.

Can I use my tree tent in cold weather?

A. Tree tents can often feel colder, due to the wind rushing through the trees. Normal tents will provide more warmth because the ground retains heat. If the temperature is below freezing, do not use your tree tent. Wait for the warmer months to use this product to its best advantage.

What’s the best tree tent to buy?

Top tree tent

Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock and Tent

What you need to know: A hammock and a tent all in one.

What you’ll love: The product is very versatile and perfect for all types of camping. It’s patented with a unique arch pole system for maximum space that allows for suspension in the trees. The tent is easy to set up, lightweight, waterproof and bug-free.

What you should consider: The floor of this tent is slippery and requires a sleeping mat, due to uneven surfaces.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top tree tent for the money

Hammock Bliss Sky Tent 2

What you need to know: An oversized, waterproof hammock that packs up very small.

What you’ll love: The tent is insulated and features a ripstop nylon base that helps to retain body heat. It also provides storage for lightweight items and comes with a stuff sack. There are loops in the corners to allow the tent to be staked to the ground if you don’t prefer to sleep in the trees.

What you should consider: This item does not comfortably fit more than one person at a time.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

WintMing Suspended Treehouse Tent

What you need to know: This product combines the comfort of a hammock and a tent.

What you’ll love: This treehouse tent uses heavy duty straps for maximum stability and durability. It is UV protectant and easy to set up. Additionally, it carries up to 550 pounds and comes with a mosquito net and rain fly for protection against bugs and water.

What you should consider: There is a lot of tying and knotting involved in the set up process.

Where to buy: Amazon

