How to stay warm when tailgating

Tailgating is about more than pregame festivities and saving money on stadium food and beverages. It’s a fall ritual that builds a sense of community and allows people to bond over a common activity. To have the most enjoyment, especially as we get deeper into the season, it’s important to prepare for cold weather so you can safely keep the party going.

Tips for staying warm at a tailgate party

If you catch a chill, a tailgate party can quickly turn from fun to miserable. The trick to having the best experience is to learn how to stay warm throughout the entire event. Here are a few key points to remember:

Protect exposed skin: Any skin that is exposed will get cold more quickly. Wear gloves, a hat, a scarf and even a facemask, if needed.

Trap the heat: Heat doesn't stay — it leaves the body and dissipates into the cold air. Wearing clothing that has pockets of air that can trap and hold heat is the best way to stay warm.

Block the elements: Just as important as trapping the heat is keeping the elements away. A windproof, water-resistant outer shell is essential for staying warm in any type of weather.

Turn up the heat: Modern technology offers an abundance of ways to turn up the heat. Whether it's through heated insoles, hand warmers or a heated scarf, you can use this wearable tech to stay warm throughout the event.

Stay active: Don't just sit around, get up and get moving. Burning calories creates heat.

Weather can be more than cold

When tailgating or holding any outdoor event, you should check other weather variables besides temperature. Windy, overcast days will feel much colder than calm, sunny days. If it’s too windy, that pop-up grill gazebo should stay at home. Further, any type of precipitation can saturate your clothing and give you a chill that no amount of celebration will overcome.

Remember to check the rules

While most stadiums allow (and even encourage) tailgating, check the stadium rules and regulations before throwing a party. For example, you might not be allowed to have an open flame in the parking lot, which could limit what or how you cook. There also may be minimal access to bathrooms and a low tolerance for public intoxication. Make sure you know what you can and cannot do, rather than just assume everything is allowed.

Tailgating essentials that can keep you warm

Arc’teryx Atom LT Men’s Jacket

This lightweight, breathable, moisture-resistant jacket offers a high degree of resistance to all types of weather. The synthetic insulation retains warmth, even when damp.

Arc’teryx Atom Women’s Hoodie

The trim fit of this jacket means it stays close to the chest, waist, hips and thighs, giving it a low profile that affords full range of motion. It’s insulated, wind-resistant and compressible, so it’s easy to pack.

Pop Design The Hot Seat

This durable folding chair has everything you could want for a tailgate. It’s compact, heated, adjustable, has numerous pouches and more. The high-density foam provides additional comfort, and the chair is waterproof.

HotHands Heated Fleece Neck Gaiter

If your neck is warm, you’re warm. This cozy, one-size-fits-most fleece neck gaiter provides up to 10 hours of heat — plenty for both the tailgate party and the game. The built-in pockets keep HotHands warmers in place to heat your head, neck and ears.

Savior Heat Heated Gloves

These unisex gloves are waterproof and have a heating element that lasts up to seven hours. They’re made of 40% lambskin and 60% polyester and feature touchscreen material on the index finger and thumb that lets you use your device without removing your gloves.

HotHands Insole Foot Warmers

If you get cold feet, these single-use, air-activated foot warmers can help. They last for up to nine hours and one side has adhesive so the insoles will stay in place while you move about.

Zippo HeatBank 9s Plus Rechargeable Hand Warmer

The ergonomic design of this handheld heat bank ensures a comfortable fit in your hand. It has six heat settings and delivers one- or two-sided heat. The dual charging ports can keep your devices powered, while the included lanyard prevents droppage.

