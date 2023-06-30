How to start a bonfire

Add a cozy touch to your gathering

Nothing unites a group of people quite like gathering around a bonfire. Whether you’re roasting marshmallows, telling ghost stories or keeping warm, there’s no better place to hang out. But fires can also be dangerous. So, when you’re building a bonfire, it’s essential to follow the proper safety rules. To learn all the bonfire tips and tricks, we asked BestReviews outdoor expert Amos Terry. Here’s everything you need to know about starting a bonfire.

Check the rules

Whether you’re camping, relaxing at the beach or throwing a party at home, it’s essential to check the local laws concerning open fires. For instance, some counties have “spare the air” days where all fires are prohibited, or your city may fall under a red flag warning in the drier months when fire danger is high.

Safety first

Always use a fire pit . Burning directly on the ground is dangerous, as it could damage underground piping or even start a root fire. Do not put your fire pit on a deck or grass unless it’s specially made for those surfaces.

. Burning directly on the ground is dangerous, as it could damage underground piping or even start a root fire. Do not put your fire pit on a deck or grass unless it’s specially made for those surfaces. Always have at least 10 feet of clearance around the fire from any buildings, trees, etc. Also, check to ensure there is nothing above the fire area that could potentially burn, such as tree branches, pergolas, etc.

Also, check to ensure there is nothing above the fire area that could potentially burn, such as tree branches, pergolas, etc. Never burn anything other than wood . This includes trash, plastic and cardboard as well as construction lumber like MDF, plywood, particle board and pressure-treated wood. Many of these materials contain chemicals that are extremely toxic when inhaled.

. This includes trash, plastic and cardboard as well as construction lumber like MDF, plywood, particle board and pressure-treated wood. Many of these materials contain chemicals that are extremely toxic when inhaled. Always have a way to extinguish the fire if needed. This can be a shovel to smother the fire with dirt or a nearby hose.

This can be a shovel to smother the fire with dirt or a nearby hose. Never use accelerants like oil or gasoline to start or maintain a fire, as it can get out of control quickly.

as it can get out of control quickly. Never leave a fire unattended, even if it’s just low-burning coals. “Negligence, unattended fires or fires people thought were put out have been responsible for massive devastation and loss of life,” Terry said.

What you need to start a bonfire

“All of your materials should be dry and cured, meaning they’ve spent months or years split and stacked out of the elements to cure properly. Wet woods will not burn or will burn very inefficiently,” Terry advised. “You also want a mix of hardwoods and softwoods. Softwoods will catch and burn more quickly, allowing you to ladder your fuels to denser hardwoods. Softwoods are woods like pine, redwood, fir and spruce. Hardwoods are things like oak, almond, walnut and hickory.”

To start a bonfire, you will need:

Tinder to start the fire, such as crumpled paper, dry leaves, dry pine needles and so forth.

Small dry twigs or splintered-off tiny pieces from your larger logs.

Kindling of varying sizes, starting with thin pieces and getting up to the thickness of a baseball bat.

Larger split logs as much as 6 to 8 inches in width.

How to start a bonfire

While there are a variety of arrangements for your wood, Terry prefers the “log cabin” method. To create this method:

Add a small pile of tinder in the center of the pit with tiny twigs, splinters and kindling on top in a cone shape. Take your two largest pieces of firewood and place them parallel to each other on either side. Place two more large logs on top of the first two perpendiculars, so you’ve now formed a square around the cone shape. Continue stacking wood like this, making the “walls” of the cabin, and use progressively thinner pieces, placing them a little closer together in parallel with each layer of height. Eventually, you will create a “roof” over the cone. Light the tinder at the base. As the tinder burns, it ladders to the cone shape and catches larger and larger pieces of wood until you’ve got a roaring fire. Add wood as needed.

Best products to start a bonfire

