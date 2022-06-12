Which sunflower shower curtain is best?

If you’ve decided on a sunflower or farm theme for your bathroom, you’re going to need a quality shower curtain to round it out. A good curtain not only keeps the water from getting on the floor, but it can transform your ordinary shower space into a relaxing vacation spot.

If you’re in the market for a new curtain with matching accessories, look no further than the Pknoclan 4-Piece Sunflowers Shower Curtain Set. It comes with a matching bath mat, toilet mat and toilet seat cover.

What to know before you buy a sunflower shower curtain

Size

Know the dimensions of your shower. Otherwise, you could end up with one that’s much too big or small. If you’re not aware of your shower size, measure the length, width and height with a tape measure. If you buy too long of a shower curtain, moisture and mold can take over the excess material at the bottom. Most shower curtains come in at least two different sizes, so as long as you know your shower’s dimensions, you’ll likely find your favorite one in the right size.

Decor

Before you choose the right shower curtain for your bathroom, consider the theme and color scheme. Common sunflower-related themes include gardens, farms and wood planks. It should match, not clash, no matter how infatuated you are with the design. If you find one you love but it doesn’t match exactly, consider your new sunflower shower curtain as an opportunity to update your decor. You can easily transform your bathroom with a few new objects, such as bathroom shelves.

How to hang

Most shower curtains are designed to be quick and easy to put up. They typically come with small holes at the top and hooks that match the theme. You may have to get a separate set if it doesn’t, or they’re low quality (or you just don’t like the look of them.) The top of the shower curtain should be strong enough to be supported by the hooks without ripping, even when it gets heavy with water.

What to look for in a quality sunflower shower curtain

Material

A shower curtain should be made of material thin enough to easily dry out but thick enough to keep the water off the bathroom floor. Most are made of either microfiber (polyester), cotton or vinyl. Cotton is easiest to clean but very prone to developing mildew and mold. You can add a vinyl liner to prevent this. Polyester is heavy, durable and dries out quickly. Vinyl is easy to maintain and doesn’t need a liner.

Sets

Some sunflower shower curtains are sold as sets with matching decor. If you’re looking to redo the whole look, this may be the most efficient option for you. These sets, including the ones on this list, typically include bath mats and toilet seat covers. Shower curtains that don’t include these things still usually have matching hooks.

How much you can expect to spend on a sunflower shower curtain

Most image-printed shower curtains cost $30-$50 each, depending on what’s included in the set and the overall quality.

Sunflower shower curtain FAQ

How do you get the lines out of shower curtains when you take them out of the package?

A. There are several ways to get stiff lines out of new shower curtains. You can lay it flat and press the folds out with heavy objects such as books. You can steam it with an iron or hang it in a steamy room. You also can wash and dry the wrinkles out if the curtain is machine-washable.

Do you need a liner with a shower curtain?

A. It depends on the material and how thick it is. If it’s thick enough to keep the water in, you likely don’t need one. However, it may be a good idea to get a liner just to be safe and extend the life of your shower curtain.

What’s the best sunflower shower curtain to buy?

Top sunflower shower curtain

Pknoclan 4-Piece Sunflowers Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: A bright and beautiful sunflower polyester curtain, it comes with matching bathroom mats.

What you’ll love: The art on this shower curtain is vivid and colorful. It’s available in two sizes: medium and large. It’s waterproof and durable. It’s great for spring and summer-themed bathrooms as well as yellow and white color schemes. It’s easy to install and the stitching is high quality.

What you should consider: The rugs are smaller than some expected, and they aren’t very well made.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sunflower shower curtain for the money

Pknoclan 4-Piece Rustic Wooden Plank Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: Gorgeous sunflowers climbing against a wooden plank backdrop decorate this shower curtain and mat set.

What you’ll love: The wooden planks complement the color of the sunflowers along the side. It’s easy to install and incredibly absorbent. It’s bright with a lot of character for a low cost.

What you should consider: The mats are poorly made and the quality of the curtain was cheaper than some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Likiyol Store 4-Piece Sunflower Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: A polyester shower curtain, it features sunflowers and butterflies on a wooden background.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three sizes. It’s waterproof and durable, with hooks that are easy to install. The design is bright and made of safe, high-quality dyes.

What you should consider: The mats are thin and small. Some customers experienced the stitching on the curtain falling apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

