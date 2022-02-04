While some people like to hang their shower curtain so it touches the floor, this invites mold growth, as it doesn’t allow air to circulate around the bottom of the curtain.

Which Disney shower curtain is best?

When it comes to creating an inviting space, a shower curtain is arguably the most important design element in your bathroom. In essence, it is a 6-foot square canvas that can be anything you desire. A Disney shower curtain, for example, can transform your bathroom into a magical place that both kids and adults enjoy.

The best Disney shower curtain will have a motif, scene or character you love, with colors that fit into or brighten your bathroom’s decor. The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Shower Curtain Set is a top choice among parents and kids because the bold primary color scheme gives the bathroom a fun, vibrant atmosphere.

What to know before you buy a Disney shower curtain

The difference between a shower liner and a shower curtain

A shower liner is what keeps the water (and moisture) contained in the showering area. A shower curtain is a decorative item that gives an individual privacy while setting the aesthetic tone for the bathroom.

Whether you need a shower liner

If you have a Disney shower curtain made of water-resistant material and you hang it so the bottom is inside the tub when you use the shower, you do not need a liner. However, that is not the ideal option. Besides looking sloppy, not using a liner will likely shorten the lifespan of your curtain, as there is no barrier to protect it from accumulating mold and mildew.

Which material is best

There are three main materials for Disney shower curtains: vinyl, polyester and cotton. Each material has its pros and cons.

Vinyl: Vinyl is the most affordable material. It is also easy to clean. However, the smell of vinyl shower curtains is not pleasant to some, and vinyl shower curtains do not look as nice as other options.

Polyester: Polyester shower curtains are affordable, easy to clean (usually machine washable), and look nicer than vinyl. They are also heavier than vinyl, which makes them better suited for high-pressure showers.

Cotton: If you want the best-looking Disney shower curtain, cotton is the way to go. It is durable and attractive, but it also requires the most diligent cleaning and it costs more than other materials.

What to look for in a quality Disney shower curtain

A design you like

The whole reason for getting a Disney shower curtain is to purchase something you love. They come in a wide variety of patterns, so make sure the one you choose has a character, colors or design that you like.

Reliable hanging method

Whether it is hooks or grommets, you want your Disney shower curtain to have a reliable (and durable) method for hanging. For some manufacturers, however, the hanging method and included hardware feels like an afterthought. This seemingly minor detail can tarnish an otherwise exceptional user experience.

Is available as a set

While it is typical to find a Disney shower curtain that has matching hooks, it’s rare to find a set that includes other items, such as a bath mat, a toilet mat and a toilet seat cover. If you want these items, you will have to search a little harder, but Disney shower curtain sets do exist. The only downside is you won’t have a wide selection of design options.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney shower curtain

You can spend anywhere from $15-$70 for a Disney shower curtain. At the low end of the price range, the curtain typically is plastic, while the higher-priced offerings are made of fabric.

Disney shower curtain FAQ

How often should I clean my Disney shower curtain?

A. The warm, moist environment of a bathroom makes a shower curtain an ideal place for mold and bacteria to thrive. Not only is it unhealthy, letting your Disney shower curtain accumulate mildew can shorten its lifespan. To keep it clean, wash it roughly once each month.

How do I clean a Disney shower curtain?

A. While most can be washed in a machine, this is not advisable for all types of shower curtains. Follow the care instructions that came with the product.

What are the best Disney shower curtains to buy?

Top Disney shower curtain

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This durable polyester shower curtain has vibrant colors that make it appealing to a child.

What you’ll love: The bright, colorful design features Mickey Mouse. It is 72 inches by 72 inches, machine washable and comes with 12 matching hooks. It is durable enough to be used as a curtain in a child’s room, if you prefer.

What you should consider: The hooks, included with your purchase, have a tendency to get stuck and may pop off the rod when opening or closing the curtain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney shower curtain for the money

Fuortia Disney Castle Shower Curtain

What you need to know: For the person who loves the Magic Kingdom, this picturesque curtain is a definite pleaser.

What you’ll love: This opaque shower curtain features a 70-inch by 70-inch digital image of the Magic Kingdom. It provides both privacy and decorative appeal. It has 12 rust-proof metal grommets and comes with 12 plastic hooks. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: While this is a nice-looking design, the image is not as crisp as some would have preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Black Panther” Shower Curtain and Hooks

What you need to know: If there is someone in your family who is a fan of Disney’s Marvel movies, this “Black Panther”-themed curtain is an excellent choice.

What you’ll love: It’s 70 inches by 72 inches. It features a bold design and comes with 12 “Black Panther” shower curtain hooks. The microfiber material is machine washable.

What you should consider: This high-quality curtain is on the higher end of the price scale.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

