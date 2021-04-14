Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Newscast live stream
KXAN Live
KXAN TV Schedule
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Primary Election
Coronavirus
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Simple Health
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Black History Month
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington, D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Set for School
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic In-Depth
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Sign up for Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates newsletter
Podcasts
Risky Rides
Rodney Reed
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
KXAN Investigates Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Basketball
Silver Star Nation
Sign up for More than the Score Sports newsletter
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Jobs, Money & Travel
Home & Garden
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Legal Experts
Buy Local
Retire Ready
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Simple Health
Service Member Salute
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Bathtubs
Best air bathtubs
Close
You have been added to Daily Weather Forecast Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily Weather Forecast
Sign Up
BestReviews
Best iPad Pro 12.9-inch case
Best Lull mattress
Best Kicker subwoofer
Best Lego Millennium Falcon
Best red sheets
Best tricycle
More reviews
Featured Special Project
Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t
How Austin low-level crime court helps ‘frequent utilizers’ experiencing homelessness
Video
Jail waitlist for mental health help hits new record. This plan proposes a statewide fix.
Video
Wrong races, hidden names among data challenges our team faced with jail mental health project
Video
Explore the project
Close
You have been added to More Than the Score Sports News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
More Than the Score Sports News
Sign Up
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: 235 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in the KXAN viewing area Monday
DATA: COVID-19 cases, positive rates in Texas return to pre-omicron surge levels
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
Austin moves to Stage 3 COVID-19 risk level, updating guidance following CDC changes
Meet the candidates for Texas governor in 2022
Video
Texas primary election: Wait times at polling places
‘Somebody messed up.’ Water flowing under Buda homes for 11 years
Video
What Texans need to know for Tuesday’s primary election
Video
Don't Miss
19 APD officers accused of harming 10 during protests
SXSW 2022: Addressing rumors about ‘Sunday Service’ event
Texas’ ‘best kept secret’ endangered by ‘environmentally sensitive’ development, land owner says
Video
How will spring look in Central Texas?
Video
SXSW usually like ‘a second Christmas’ for many Austin businesses, but maybe not this year
Video