Where to find the best drugstore vitamin C serum

Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin overtime. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When in pursuit of the best drugstore vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.

What to consider before buying drugstore vitamin C

Skin type

Vitamin C serum is a good product to use on any skin type. Even those with sensitive skin will not experience irritation or harmful effects. If you have extra-dry skin, ask your dermatologist before using this product. If the concentration of the specific serum is too much for your skin, you will experience mild irritation. In this case, use less of the serum and pair it with a moisturizer. This item will not make the skin dry or oily, rather it works to increase collagen to make the skin softer and increases elastin production to prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

Ingredients

Once you figure out if the specific product will work best with your skin type, consider checking the ingredients list. The best vitamin C serums will also contain ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid and other ingredients that work with vitamin C to prevent aging. Avoid serums that contain drying ingredients, such as alcohol, that will make the skin more dry over time. This will also make it more difficult for your skin to absorb good products.

Cruelty-free

When purchasing drugstore vitamin C serum, check to see if the brand tests its products on their human staff, rather than animals. Cruelty-free products often use clean, gentle and organic formulas and will feature a cruelty-free symbol to show that they have taken a pledge against animal testing.To check if a product is cruelty-free, look for a PETA-approved leaping bunny symbol on the packaging.

Drugstore vitamin C prices

Drugstore vitamin C serums will cost anywhere from $15-$35, depending on the size of the bottle, the ingredients and the brand. Those that feature multiple skin-perfecting ingredients and provide clean formulas will be priced from $25-$35.

Tips for using drugstore vitamin C

To get the best use out of your vitamin C serum, clean and exfoliate your skin before applying. Once you have exfoliated, you can apply a small amount of serum to your face and neck with your fingers. Users should wait five minutes for this product to soak into their skin before moisturizing.

Drugstore vitamin C serum FAQ

What product pairs best with vitamin C serum?

A. When paired with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serum has increased benefits for skin health. Used together, the hyaluronic acid plumps and moisturizes the face, while vitamin C reduces sun damage and prevents fine lines and wrinkles.

Do I need to use vitamin C serum every day?

A. Users should use vitamin C serum every day. This product should be used in the morning after exfoliation for maximum penetration of the skin and best results.

What are the best vitamin C serums?

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

This serum contains powerful antioxidants that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration. The other vitamins present in this product work to reduce the appearance of premature aging and sun damage, as well as hydrate the skin and leave it looking brighter.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

VitaminSea.beauty Dead Sea Minerals & Vitamin C Complex Toning Skin Serum

This vitamin C serum works to balance uneven skin and is safe for all skin types. It brightens complexion and minimizes dark spots. This formula uses all-natural ingredients and is not tested on animals.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C serum contains nutrients that brighten the skin and prevent common signs of aging. It includes ferulic acid to defend against environmental aggressors, as well as buckthorn oil and plant stem cells to support the skin’s protective barrier.

Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop

This serum is infused with five percent pure vitamin C to help brighten the appearance of dark spots, acne scars and uneven skin tone. It works to illuminate dull skin and smooth skin with gentle exfoliation. It is vegan-friendly, hypo-allergenic and reduces signs of aging.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Cocokind Vitamin C Serum

This serum promotes even skin tone and skin softness. It works to gradually reduce the appearance of dark spots, while plumping the skin and protecting it against environmental stressors.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Fleur & Bee Nectar of the C Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C face serum is packed with potent ingredients to help boost the look of the skin. This product will make your skin appear to have more collagen and look brighter and tighter. This serum will fight the appearance of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and dark spots. It is a gentle, clean vegan formula.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.