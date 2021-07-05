The best Sonicare toothbrush

Make sure you put the brush in your mouth before turning it on. Otherwise, you’ll end up spraying toothpaste all over the bathroom and yourself.

Which Sonicare toothbrush

Your smile is the key to a great first impression and says a lot about who you are. That’s why having a good toothbrush is imperative for not only looking healthy and polished on the outside, but for good oral health.

Sonicare has always been an industry leader when it comes to electric toothbrushes and are often recommended by dentists. As a top electric toothbrush maker, Philips Sonicare has expanded its line in recent years to include many different models. To help you sift through the various options available, we’ve created this buying guide, with advice on picking the best model, and to see a few reviews, including our pick for the Best of the Best, the Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+.

Considerations when choosing Sonicare toothbrushes

Battery power vs. charger

The vast majority of Sonicare toothbrushes operate using a rechargeable battery with a chord. There are, however, a few models that use traditional batteries. These models don’t have the same power as the rechargeable models, but they have their own advantages. Battery powered Sonicare toothbrushes take up less counter space, and are easier to travel with than their rechargeable counterparts.

Pressure sensor

Some Sonicare toothbrushes have a pressure sensor that lets you know if you are putting too much pressure on your gums. Your gums can bleed and start to recede if you put too much pressure on them, which can cause periodontal disease. A pressure sensor on your Sonicare toothbrush helps to protect against this.

Speed settings

Most Sonicare toothbrushes have different speed settings for adjustable brushing. This is a useful feature for first-time Sonicare users. Starting on the lowest setting allows your gums and teeth to adjust to brushing with a Sonicare toothbrush. Once you get used to it, you can move up to higher speed settings for maximum cleaning.

Timer

One of the biggest advantages of buying a Sonicare toothbrush is the timer feature. Dentists recommend brushing for a full two minutes, or 30 seconds of brushing per quadrant. Sonicare toothbrushes have a timer feature that turns the vibration off after two minutes of brushing. This ensures that you’re brushing long enough.

Charger style

Sonicare toothbrushes come in a number of different styles of charger. The most popular are the cup style, the stand style, and the wireless style. While wireless is the most convenient for most people, everyone has their own preference based on counter space, available outlets, and morning routine.

Bluetooth with app

It seems as though there’s an app for everything these days. The Sonicare brushing app is proof that this maxim couldn’t be more true. Some Sonicare toothbrushes are Bluetooth equipped, which allows them to transmit your brushing dates and times to the app on your phone or tablet. This helps you track your progress and keep tabs on your oral health in a new way.

Sonicare toothbrush price

Most Sonicare toothbrushes range in price from $20-$300. As with any electronic product, the higher the price, the more features they have. Most of the lower-end models will be battery-powered, while the higher-end ones will be rechargeable.

Sonicare toothbrush FAQ

Q. Do I need to replace the head of the toothbrush regularly?

A. Yes. You should change the toothbrush head on your Sonicare toothbrush every 90 days or so. This will make sure that the head is doing its job, and that you don’t accumulate germs.

Q. Do I need to buy a separate case or cover to keep my Sonicare toothbrush clean?

A. No. Sonicare toothbrushes come equipped with toothbrush covers to keep your brush head clean and easy to take with you.

Sonicare toothbrushes we recommend

Best of the best

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+

Our take: Users of this model swear by its effectiveness.

What we like: Three levels of intensity and a timer make this a user-friendly toothbrush.

What we dislike: Some claim that the brush could be more durable. This tends to be one of the most common complaints of any electric toothbrush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100

Our take: High quality without a high price tag.

What we like: The pressure sensor keeps you from damaging your gums through overzealous brushing.

What we dislike: It doesn’t have variable intensities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Our take: A high-end toothbrush for 360-degree cleaning and care.

What we like: Long battery life means that you don’t need to recharge too often and it comes with a charging case, so you can charge on the go. The four brushing heads optimize the cleaning process.

What we dislike: Some users find this brush does not last as much as they had hoped for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Adam Reeder writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.