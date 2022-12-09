This year’s holiday makeup trend is bold and festive. Don’t be shy and subtle; be the resplendent party everyone wants to attend.

What beauty looks are in this holiday?

Beauty can be inspired by anything. Earlier this year, for instance, Cup Noodles partnered with HipDot to launch a limited-edition makeup collection based on the warm tones of ramen noodle soup. For the holiday season, however, jewel tones, glitter and festive colors are popular. Maybe a Grinch-green eyeliner or a Christmas-red lipstick? The good news is, whatever your preference, holiday beauty items are currently on sale. This weekend, you can get the look you want at the price you dream.

Beauty deals you can get today

Braun Epilator Silk-epil 5

Using an epilator means you can get smooth, hairless skin without going to the salon. The results last for roughly a month. This model comes with a bikini trimmer for precision hair removal. Sold by Amazon

Fresh Cleanse and Prep Skin Care Set

This skin care set helps you to look your best by cleansing your skin and minimizing pores. It comes with a gentle gel that clears away makeup and impurities along with a hydrating toner that refines and balances the look of your skin. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit

If you want dazzling nails, this kit comes with everything you need to create beautiful nail art. The set includes 20 polish colors, base and top coat, gradient sponge heads and more. Sold by Amazon

Delpattern Silk Lined Hair Bonnet for Women

The double-layer of this silky satin hair bonnet won’t dye your hair, pillow or sheets. It features a roomy design that reduces friction and keeps both your hair and your skin hydrated to help prevent bedhead and split ends. Sold by Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss

If you crave a high-gloss volumizing lip plumper with longterm hydrating benefits, this is the product for you. It’s formulated with vitamin B3 for skin smoothing and conditioning. Sold by Sephora

Fulllight Tech Beard Kit for Men

This beard kit comes with shampoo, balm, beard oils, a brush, a comb and more. These items condition and nourish your beard so it looks fresh, healthy and shiny. The included scissors let you give your beard a crisp edge. Sold by Amazon

Ormgau Colossal Foot Rasp

You can use this foot rasp in wet or dry conditions. It can quickly exfoliate or slough off dead skin to give you enviably soft feet. The ergonomic design makes it easy to reach every area of your foot. Sold by Amazon

Ulta Beauty Box: ULTAmate Color Edition

Ulta’s Beauty Box is an 85-piece trifold palette filled with eyeshadows, blushes, brow powders and more. It features a built-in mirror and a slim design that makes it suitable for travel. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Brightup Hair Clippers for Men

This is the only clipper you’ll ever need. It can perform any task you desire, from trimming to making designs in your hair. The rechargeable battery provides up to 90 minutes of run time per charge. Sold by Amazon

Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer

You can get a fresh-from-the-salon look at home with this ionic hair dryer. The high speed dries most hair in as little as five minutes, while the negative ions eliminate frizz and add shine. Sold by Amazon

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Trio Skin Care Set

This is an on-the-go kit that comes with toner, serum and a full-size face cream. It’s suitable for all skin types and helps prevent dry, dull-looking skin. Sold by Sephora

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick

This retinol eye stick is a cream that combats dark, puffy eyes. It’s safe for sensitive skin and formulated to produce visible results in three to four weeks.

Sold by Amazon

Fascinate LED Rechargeable Makeup Mirror

To do your best work, you need to see your canvas. This LED mirror with three magnification levels has lights on all sides and lets you adjust the lighting to match the environment of your destination, so you know exactly how you’ll look. Sold by Amazon

Sephora Collection Spice Market Contour Powder and Blush Palette

This spicy collection of six blush shades is designed for all skin tones. It can bring warmth, definition and depth to your cheeks, and the silky-soft formula comes in both matte and shimmer finishes. Sold by Sephora

Modelones Nail Art Brushes Set

If you want your nails to have a one-of-a-kind flair, this set of brushes will let you create those high-quality designs you crave. These versatile, lightweight, ergonomic tools can help you turn your nails into works of art. Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

