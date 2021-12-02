Brushes & Accessories

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch KXAN News Today
Austin
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Newscast live stream
KXAN Live
KXAN TV Schedule
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Texas Tornado Outbreak
SXSW
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Simple Health
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Solutions Journalism
BestReviews
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Shopping network coming to Cedar Park
South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes
Video
Shanghai starts China’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown …
Oscars hosts take aim at ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Set for School
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic In-Depth
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Texas Tornado Outbreak
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Sign up for Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates newsletter
Podcasts
Risky Rides
Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors
Fixing Foundations
Rodney Reed
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone
Locked in Limbo
KXAN Investigates Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Basketball
Silver Star Nation
Sign up for More than the Score Sports newsletter
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Jobs, Money & Travel
Home & Garden
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Legal Experts
Buy Local
Retire Ready
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
About
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Service Member Salute
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
About BestReviews
Press Releases
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brushes & Accessories
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Top Brushes & Accessories Headlines
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Close
You have been added to Daily Weather Forecast Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily Weather Forecast
Sign Up
BestReviews
These backyard patio ideas are sure to impress
Lenovo Chromebook vs. Acer Chromebook
Best dress shoes for boys
Glue dots vs glue sticks
Gasoline portable generator vs. liquid propane portable …
Fitbit Charge 4 vs. Fitbit Versa 3
More reviews
Close
You have been added to More Than the Score Sports News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
More Than the Score Sports News
Sign Up
Tracking the Coronavirus
How many COVID cases are in local & statewide schools?
MAPS: COVID-19 vaccination rates in your zip code
219 COVID cases reported in KXAN viewing area Friday
COVID Hospitalizations in TX lowest since April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Fireball seen live on Georgetown weather cam
I-35 lane closures to begin Sunday in north Austin
Austin’s home value growth soars among national lists
Wednesday morning severe weather threat possible
2 CenTex fires contained amid ‘red flag’ conditions
Don't Miss
We found the red truck the tornado flipped over
Committee sues sex trafficking shelter
Llano Co. librarian fired after not removing books
Austin could be missing out on hosting major events
Map: Check wildfire risk at your address