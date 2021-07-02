The best Baby Jogger stroller

Baby Jogger strollers tend to be easy to fold and unfold, with many models featuring One-Hand Fold technology.

Which Baby Jogger stroller is the best?

Whether you’re a first-time parent or adding to your brood, buying a quality stroller is important. A Baby Jogger stroller is an excellent choice with options for parents who want to run with their babies and those who just want a quality stroller.

While there are all kinds of unnecessary baby products on the market, strollers really are essential and it’s worth splurging on the one you love. Keep reading for all the information you need on Baby Jogger strollers. We’ve also included some recommendations, such as the Baby Jogger City Select Stroller, our top pick.

Considerations when choosing Baby Jogger strollers

Standard strollers vs. jogging strollers

Despite the name, not all Baby Jogger strollers are designed for jogging. When the company first started in 1984, it made jogging strollers only, but over the years, it branched out into making standard strollers, too.

You can tell at first glance which are designed for jogging and which aren’t. Jogging strollers have three wheels for easier maneuverability at speed, whereas standard strollers have four wheels. Baby Jogger jogging strollers are also lightweight, have suspension to absorb shocks, and have lockable front wheels to increase safety while jogging. If you don’t intend to jog with your baby, standard strollers are more versatile with fewer quirks.

Single vs. double

You can find both single and double baby jogger strollers. Standard double strollers from Baby Jogger are designed so children sit side by side. This makes the stroller wider and less maneuverable, but it does mean both kids get an equally good view.

Some models of single Baby Jogger strollers are able to accommodate a second seat in front of the first. The second seat is lower than the first, allowing the child behind to see out over the top. The ability to add a second seat in this way is great if you have another child while the older one is still in a stroller since you don’t need to buy a whole new double stroller, just an extra seat.

Baby Jogger stroller features

Storage

We know how important stroller storage is for parents. You need to be able to store your diaper bag, any extras you and your baby might need, plus have a little room for groceries or other items you purchase while out and about. Baby Jogger strollers tend to have generous under-seat storage, and some models have extra storage solutions.

Canopy

A canopy is important to help keep the sun off your baby. Baby Jogger strollers have UV 50+ canopies to offer effective sun protection. Canopies can also offer some protection from rain, though they aren’t completely waterproof.

Baby Jogger stroller price

Expect to pay anywhere from around $150 for a basic Baby Jogger stroller to $700 for a top-of-the-line model with all the extras.

Baby Jogger stroller FAQ

Q. What makes Baby Jogger strollers stand out from other strollers?

A. While Baby Jogger makes some high-end strollers to rival the best on the market, it also sells decent affordable models, so there’s something for every budget. Baby Jogger has been in business since 1984 and primarily makes strollers, so this is a company that knows what it’s doing. We love how Baby Jogger focuses on what parents really want, such as easy-fold options, plenty of storage, and great maneuverability.

Q. Should I register my Baby Jogger stroller?

A. By registering your Baby Jogger stroller, not only is it easier to get your stroller repaired or replaced via the warranty (should you need to), you also receive offers and information about product recalls or new accessories.

Baby Jogger strollers we recommend

Best of the best

Baby Jogger City Select Stroller

Our take: An excellent quality stroller that’s extremely versatile and highly maneuverable.

What we like: Multiple recline positions and configurations. UV protective sun canopy. Easy to fold and compact once folded. Optional glider board for bigger kids to stand on.

What we dislike: Not suitable for jogging.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Best bang for your buck

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Stroller

Our take: The most affordable Baby Jogger stroller on the market. It lacks some high-end features but is still a great buy.

What we like: Extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver. Front-wheel suspension. Never-flat rubber tires. Padded handlebar.

What we dislike: The seat is forward-facing only.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Stroller

Our take: If you want to jog with your Baby Jogger stroller, this is an excellent option.

What we like: Impressively maneuverable, even at speed, thanks to the three-wheel design. Excellent suspension. Hand-operated brake for control. One-Hand Fold technology.

What we dislike: Under-seat storage could be roomier.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

