Which Maclaren stroller is best?

If you’re a new parent and used to being on the go, it makes sense that you would want to bring your newborn with you on daily errands. However, some strollers are heavy, bulky and difficult to transport. Maclaren strollers were designed to be portable, so you don’t have to worry about lugging a huge piece of equipment around with you and your family.

There are all types of Maclaren strollers with different benefits and features to fit your needs, but our top pick is the Maclaren Techno Arc Single Stroller.

What to know before you buy a Maclaren stroller

Height

If you want to be able to adjust the handlebars of your stroller or if you and your partner like the handlebars set at different heights, keep in mind that not all Maclaren strollers offer this feature. Be on the lookout for models with adjustable handlebars.

Size

What people love about Maclaren strollers is that they are incredibly lightweight. It’s possible to carry some models with only one hand. They were designed to be portable, which means they conveniently fold up, and most models can easily fit in small cars or in airplane overhead compartments.

Compatibility

If you want to make traveling with your newborn even easier, consider purchasing a travel system so your stroller can double as a car seat. This allows you to easily move your baby into the car when on the go, and it will save you from having to purchase another piece of equipment.

What to look for in a Maclaren stroller

Reclining positions

You won’t be able to take advantage of the four different reclining options yourself, but these additional adjustments can be a great way to comfort and soothe your child when you’re out and about. Fully reclining the stroller is ideal for infants, as well as older children who want to take a nap on the go.

Storage

Maclaren strollers are portable and easy to fold, yet they still offer a tremendous amount of storage. There are baskets located underneath the stroller so you can bring along crucial supplies when out of the house.

Canopy

Not only will the extended canopy block your baby from the sun and harmful UV rays, but it’s also waterproof and provides excellent protection from the elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maclaren stroller

A Maclaren stroller is an investment and it can be costly. Depending on the model of the Maclaren stroller, you can spend between $125-$500. However, the quality and durability of Maclaren strollers rank at the top of the charts and can be used by one or more children for years.

Maclaren stroller FAQ

What is the best age for a child to use a Maclaren stroller?

A. A Maclaren stroller is adjustable and suitable for newborns and children up to 55 pounds or when they reach approximately 5 or 6 years of age. Depending on your child’s size, there are additional inserts that can be purchased as your child grows to help them feel more comfortable.

How do I keep my Maclaren stroller clean?

A. Maclaren strollers are very easy to clean since you can easily remove the fabric portion from the stroller and throw it into the washing machine. To clean the base of the stroller, it’s recommended that you use a damp sponge to spot clean.

How safe are Maclaren strollers?

A. Maclaren builds every stroller to meet their global safety standard. The five-point safety harness needs to be released in the front and back, so children can’t unbuckle themselves. The red brake pedal is clearly visible, and the straps on the handlebars allow you to stay tethered to the stroller at all times. If you register your stroller 60 days after purchase, you will receive a lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong.

What’s the best Maclaren stroller to buy?

Top Maclaren stroller

Maclaren Techno Arc Single Stroller

What you need to know: A lightweight, 13 pound stroller with improved ergonomics that makes it a great option for on-the-go families.

What you’ll love: This model features one-step brakes and streamlined wheels for optimal control and maneuverability. Additional features include a redesigned hood that is waterproof and offers UPF 50+, a built-in sun visor and a peek-a-boo window.

What you should consider: Compared to similar models, this stroller is more expensive.

Top Maclaren stroller for the money

Maclaren Quest Arc Single Stroller

What you need to know: The superior handling and modern lines make this lightweight stroller ideal for navigating busy cities or tough terrain.

What you’ll love: Parents love the ability to adjust all features of the stroller with one hand, including the seat, footrest and safety lock. Kids love the ultra-padded seat, the four reclining options and the all-wheel suspension that offers a smooth and comfortable ride.

What you should consider: It has been mentioned that the stroller works better for older children and might not be the best option for newborns.

Worth checking out

Maclaren Atom Style Set Travel System

What you need to know: This is the ultimate stroller for jet setting families, as the lightweight model can easily fit in an overhead compartment and smaller cars.

What you’ll love: This stroller easily transforms into a travel system that is adaptable with many car seats on the market. One of the lightest strollers on the market, it’s easy to maneuver and transport with or without your child inside.

What you should consider: Due to the compatibility of this stroller, it is smaller than other models.

