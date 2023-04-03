Which car jacks are best?

No matter how well you drive or how cautious you are, your car is eventually going to blow a tire or have some part break down. To fix these issues, you could call a tow truck and have it taken to a shop. Or you could keep a car jack and spare parts on hand to fix it for a fraction of the cost.

Car jacks are simple enough to use, but there is a surprisingly varied range of types. Not to mention the fact that they can use different power sources.

What to know before you buy a car jack

Weight and lift limits

The two most important numbers to understand when shopping for car jacks are the weight and lift limits.

Weight limits are the easiest to understand. If your car is heavier than the limit, don’t get that jack. The “weakest” jacks usually have a weight limit of 2 tons — or 4,000 pounds. The strongest can lift a staggering 50 tons, equal to 100,000 pounds.

Car jack types

There are three types of car jacks:

Scissor jacks are the most basic of the three, and as a consequence tend to be the most affordable. Due to their small size and light weight, they’re best for keeping in your car in case of an emergency tire change.

Car jack cost

For $25 to $50 you can get a basic manual scissor jack. For $50 to $100 you can get basic to mid-tier manual jacks of all kinds of basic electric jacks. For $100 to $150 you can get mid- to high-tier jacks regardless of power source. The best jacks of any kind cost $150 to $250.

What are the best scissor car jacks to buy?

Big Red Manual Scissor Car Jack

This jack has a 3,000-pound, or 1.5-ton, weight limit with a lifting range of 4.12 inches to 15.12 inches. It has an extra-wide base to aid stability and strength.

Sold by Amazon

Husky Manual Scissor Car Jacks

This set includes two jacks, each of which has a 6,500-pound, or 3.25-ton, weight limit with a total lift of 24 inches. Instructions on how to use them and a swivel handle are also included.

Sold by Amazon

Pro-Lift Manual Scissor Car Jack

This jack has a 3,000-pound, or 1.5-ton, weight limit with a lifting range of 3.75 inches to 15.12 inches. It has a wide base for stability and comes with two handles.

Sold by Amazon

Rogtz Electric Scissor Car Jack Kit

Besides the jack, this kit contains items such as an SUV and sedan head for the jack, an impact wrench and two spare fuses. The jack has a 6,600-pound weight limit.

Sold by Amazon

Standtall Electric Scissor Car Jack

This jack has a 6,600-pound weight limit and a clearance range of 5.5 to 16.5 inches. It also comes with three spare fuses, a hand rocker, a battery clamp, a glove and support heads for SUVs and sedans.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best bottle car jacks to buy?

Alltrade Bottle Car Jack

This jack comes in six weight limit and lifting range models. The smallest lifts 4,000 pounds with a range of 6.19 to 12.06 inches. The largest lifts 40,000 pounds with a range of 9.56 to 17.62 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Big Red Bottle Car Jack

This jack comes in five models. The smallest lifts 10,000 pounds with a range of 8.25 to 16.94 inches. The largest lifts 100,000 pounds with a range of 11 to 17.72 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Baoshishan Bottle Car Jack

This jack comes in five models. The smallest lifts 4,000 pounds with a range of 5.9 to 14.4 inches. The largest lifts 24,000 pounds with a range of 8.7 to 20.5 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Powerbuilt Bottle Car Jack

This jack lifts up to 6,000 pounds and has a lift range of 11 to 21 inches. It has a safety lock to ensure its height is held once reached.

Sold by Amazon

Torin Bottle Car Jack

This jack comes in seven models. The smallest lifts 4,000 pounds with a range of 7.12 to 13.62 inches. The largest lifts 100,000 pounds with a range of 11 to 17.75 inches.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best floor car jacks to buy?

ABN Electric Floor Car Jack

This jack has a 6,000-pound weight limit and a clearance range of 6 to 17.5 inches. It has a safety feature that prevents it from lowering, even if power is lost. It uses a 12-volt power outlet and has an 11.5-foot cord.

Sold by Amazon

Blackhawk Manual Floor Car Jack

This jack has a 7,000-pound weight limit and a clearance range of 5.5 to 22 inches. It has an internal safety valve and vent plug, plus a swivel saddle for easy positioning.

Sold by Amazon

Eisen Equipment Manual Floor Car Jack

This jack has a 6,000-pound weight limit and a clearance range of 5.25 to 18.25 inches. It can be bought alone or with a two-pack of stands for extra help.

Sold by Amazon

Marchinn Electric Floor Car Jack

This jack has an 11,000-pound weight limit. It comes with a large assortment of extras such as a needle for inflation, a safety hammer, an impact wrench, a hexagonal wrench, three fuses and a glove.

Sold by Amazon

TCE Manual Floor Car Jack

This jack has a 5,000-pound weight limit and a clearance range of 3.38 inches to 14.94 inches. It has two steel casters and two 360-degree swivel casters for easy movement.

Sold by Amazon

