Best car window shade

If you plan on using your car window shade while driving, it’s a good idea to get a shade that doesn’t significantly impact your ability to see.

Which car window shade is best?

When the weather warms up outside, people return to campgrounds, sporting events, beaches and other fun outdoor activities. But while you’re outdoors having a good time, the inside of your vehicle is heating up to nearly unbearable temperatures.

Car window shades are a great way to keep your vehicle cool while you’re away, but picking one that actually works can be challenging. By taking the time to better understand how window shades work and comparing the most popular models, you’ll equip yourself to make a good buying decision.

Considerations before buying a car window shade

Material

Your car shade’s material needs to be both reflective and heat-resistant. Some car shade material even offers protection from harmful UV rays, in addition to glare. Materials like nylon and polyester are ideal, as they’re reflective, heat-resistant and lightweight.

Style

There are numerous car window shade styles that each offer their own unique benefits.

Some are made with suction cups that stick to your window and have a retractable shade that you pull down over your window as you need it. These are beneficial because they’re easy to set up before exiting your car, so long as you leave them up. But, of course, this style will limit you from rolling your window down if you leave them on all the time, and some people won’t like the suction cup rings they leave when you remove them.

Other shades are made to fold up when not in use and easily pop into shape when needed. These shades are often made to fit into your window easily, without the need for suction cups. This style is ideal if you don’t want something that you have to leave up all the time, although some people find that often they forget to put them up before exiting their vehicle.

Some car shades are actually made to slide over the entire window. These shades offer unparalleled sun protection, but the appearance may seem unsightly to some people, as they can resemble a trash bag over your window from a distance.

Size

When choosing a car window shade, its size should be at the top of your mind. The same miniature foldable shades that work great for small passenger cars might not cut it for your vehicle’s sizable windows if you drive a large truck. The shade’s size is essential to consider even if you’re buying one that slides over your window, as they may noisily flap in the wind if they’re too large.

What to look for in a quality car window shade

Ease of use

If you find your window shade challenging to put up, take down or store, you’ll likely begin using it less frequently. Quality foldable window shades should fold down to a small size and store easily, and pull-over shades should easily slide over your windows. Getting a car window shade that’s both effective and easy to use is one of the best ways to ensure you get the most out of your purchase.

UV protection

In many vehicles, the sun’s UV rays can still harm your skin through your car windows. Getting a quality car window shade can help prevent you from getting burned. Car window shades that block UV rays also do a superior job of protecting your car’s interior from fading, making them an ideal choice even if you don’t plan to use them while driving.

Reasonable price

There are many great window shades on the market, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to get one. The price can vary depending on which style of window shade you choose, with retractable models often costing the most. Still, a good car window shade shouldn’t run you more than $25.

Car window shade FAQ

Can you roll your window down while using a window shade?

A. Only models that slide over the entire top portion of your door will allow you to roll your window down while in use.

Are car window shades safe for children?

A. Yes, although certain models could have small pieces that may pose a choking hazard.

What’s the best car window shade to buy?

Top foldable car window shade

Enovoe Car Window Shade

What you need to know: A simple but solid window shade that easily sticks in your window and folds down when not in use.

What you’ll love: Includes four window shades that are large enough to fit in truck and SUV windows. Easy to install, and doesn’t require suction cups. Covered by a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: These shades can be hard to use when it’s cold outside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top slide-over car window shade

Uarter Universal Breathable Sun Shade

What you need to know: An effective set of shades that still allow you the freedom to roll down your window while in use.

What you’ll love: It comes with two sun shades that are large enough to fit over van or SUV windows. You can roll down the window while using these shades and won’t have to worry about bugs getting in your car.

What you should consider: It can be hard to see through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best pull-down car window shade

Barucci Car Window Sun Shade

What you need to know: These shades are easy to adjust and stick right to your window.

What you’ll love: It can be easily adjusted to multiple lengths up to 24 inches. Includes two shades. Easy to see through while driving.

What you should consider: The suction cups can be hard to attach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

