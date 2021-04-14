Interior Accessories

Skip to content
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 926 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
DATA: 11 million Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 46% of those eligible for the vaccine
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
ERCOT conservation alert: Texans asked to reduce electric use through Friday
Video
Austin attorney gives insight on possible charges for 6th Street mass shooting suspects
Austin Mayor Adler: Gov. Abbott ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about ‘unreliable’ ERCOT power grid
In-custody 16-year-old escapes from Dell Children’s Medical Center
Video
Austin mass shooting: Teen arrested at Killeen area high school is 2nd suspect
Video
Touring Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium with the lead architect and engineer
Gallery
Austin mass shooting: 1 juvenile suspect in custody, another suspect still at large in 6th Street attack
Video
Omaha! Texas baseball clinches College World Series spot with super regional sweep
Austin ‘killer bee’ attack nearly kills dog, leaves owner with 80 stings
Video
3 overnight shootings in Austin 1 day after 6th Street mass shooting
Video