Best burgundy polo shirt

When the weather turns colder, consider investing in a long-sleeve burgundy polo because you can wear layers both under and over them, so they provide additional warmth.

Which burgundy polo shirt is best?

Everyone can wear a good polo shirt. Style trends come and go, and polo shirts are making a comeback because of their versatility. Not only are they appropriate for athletics, such as tennis or golf, but they are always a safe bet whenever you need to pull off that business casual look.

Polos are available in every color imaginable, and burgundy might not be the color you automatically think of when shopping, but it’s a fashionable choice that you can wear with jeans or light-colored dress pants. The top pick is Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit Mesh Polo Shirt.

What to know before you buy a burgundy polo shirt

Size and fit

Choosing the right fit depends on your body type and style preference. There are typically three choices:

These are more relaxed or loose-fitting shirts drape over the torso. They also tend to have a longer hem, allowing you to tuck them in if desired. Slim fit: These are trim through the torso and ideal for those in good shape who don’t mind accentuating their physique. They provide a more athletic look, and with a shorter back, they are often worn untucked.

These are trim through the torso and ideal for those in good shape who don’t mind accentuating their physique. They provide a more athletic look, and with a shorter back, they are often worn untucked. Custom fit: These try to capture the best of both styles in that they are still trim around the torso but tend to be slightly longer than the slim fit.

Material

Many burgundy polos are made from 100% cotton, but some brands utilize blended fabrics that include polyester and elastane to help make the shirts more durable and less likely to fade over time. Polyester tends to be a hotter material, but it’s less expensive than polo shirts made from silk or linen.

Length

Most polo shirts are longer in the back than they are in the front. When wearing the shirt untucked, you want it to fall just slightly below your belt line.

What to look for in a burgundy polo shirt

Sleeves

The shoulder seam of the shirt should sit on the shoulder bone just like it would with a dress shirt, and you want the sleeves to come halfway down the bicep – no longer than two-thirds. The sleeves should be snug and not bulky.

Buttons

Polo shirts come in two- or three-button designs. The buttons can impact where the collar sits, but they are designed to be more stylish than functional. Typically the bottom button is the only button that should be buttoned.

Collars

Unlike dress shirts, polo shirt collars are soft and ribbed, so they often curl over time. If you want to avoid this and want a more sturdy collar, you can always iron them or look for a shirt with an interlining collar, which provides more support.

Care instructions

The benefit of polyester or poly-blend polos is that they are less likely to shrink than 100% cotton polos. Wrinkle-free polo shirts have also become increasingly popular because they don’t require ironing, making them ideal for travel.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy polo shirt

What’s great about polo shirts is that you can find both budget designs for under $10, and high-quality shirts made from the best material that can run upward of $150 and even much more. However, you can find good-quality polo shirts for $40-$60.

Burgundy polo shirt FAQ

Should I tuck in my polo shirt?

A. It depends on where you are. If you are wearing a T-shirt version to a casual location, you can leave it untucked, but if the outing requires business formal or cocktail attire, you should always tuck in your polo.

How do I wash my polo shirt?

A. To keep your polo shirt looking the best it can after every wash, before putting it in the machine, unbutton the collar, turn the polo shirt inside out and flip the collar to protect it from curling. You should always wash your burgundy polo with like colors using a gentle liquid laundry detergent and dry on the lowest heat setting.

What’s the best burgundy polo shirt to buy?

Top burgundy polo shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit Mesh Polo Shirt

What you need to know: This classic Americana-style polo shirt originated with Polo Ralph Lauren and retains all of the original quality and details that made their concept a household name.

What you’ll love: This burgundy polo is made from a breathable cotton fabric giving the material texture while also being soft to the touch. This polo features a two-button placket, tennis tail and ribbed armbands to give you a clean and polished look.

What you should consider: The material is a bit on the thicker side and could feel heavy in warm weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top burgundy polo shirt for the money

Lee Uniforms Juniors’ Burgundy Polo Shirt

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option for a burgundy polo can be worn as a school uniform, work shirt or casual attire.

What you’ll love: This two-button, pique burgundy polo shirt has 3% spandex, which offers a comfortable stretch and fit. It’s easy to launder and is machine washable.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this burgundy polo runs on the smaller side and you should consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clothe Co. Men’s Big & Tall Short Sleeve Burgundy Polo Shirt

What you need to know: Standard sizes don’t fit everyone, so these big and tall polos are ideal for those big and tall men.

What you’ll love: This three-button polo is a mixed blend of polyester, jersey knit and cotton that, when combined with the cooling and wicking properties, help to create a comfortable feel. For the environmentally conscious, this shirt is constructed of 5% recycled plastic bottles.

What you should consider: Customers have noted the material of this polo is on the thinner side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

