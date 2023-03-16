Which long-sleeved bodysuit is best?

No matter what you pair your long-sleeved bodysuit with, it can help you streamline your ensemble. While tops can bunch at the waistband of your favorite skirts and pants, a bodysuit stays taut for an always-perfect veneer.

They come in many styles, from button-ups to form-fitting designs that show off your shape. However, the best ones give you a comfortable bottom closure with added benefits, such as tummy control. The Yummie Madelyn Seamless Bodysuit is a top choice because it has a compression waist with an ultra-flattering fit.

What to know before you buy a long-sleeved bodysuit

About long-sleeved bodysuits

A long-sleeved bodysuit is a top with attached briefs to ensure it stays tucked into your bottoms. They are especially useful when you pair them with a form-fitting skirt, pants or jeans because they help maintain a polished, put-together look.

A common concern with bodysuits is getting in and out of them. If the crotch has a snap closure, the snaps must be strong enough to withstand your every bend and stretch. Otherwise, they can come apart at inopportune moments. Conversely, a pull-up design without snaps requires you to completely disrobe each time you need to use the restroom. There is no definitive answer to which model is better — it’s your choice.

Long-sleeved bodysuit necklines

There are nine primary necklines for long-sleeved bodysuits.

Crew neck : This round style lands at the base of your neck.

: This round style lands at the base of your neck. Square neck : This rests a partial square on your chest.

: This rests a partial square on your chest. Round neck : This sits high on your chest and shows some of your collarbones.

: This sits high on your chest and shows some of your collarbones. V-neck : This lands a V anywhere on your chest.

: This lands a V anywhere on your chest. Cowl neck : This round design gives you a draped neck that rests at any point on your chest.

: This round design gives you a draped neck that rests at any point on your chest. U-neck : This places a U anywhere on your chest.

: This places a U anywhere on your chest. One shoulder : This has a sleeve on one side and is sleeveless on the other.

: This has a sleeve on one side and is sleeveless on the other. Turtleneck : This encases your neck with extra material you can fold or scrunch.

: This encases your neck with extra material you can fold or scrunch. Mock neck: This envelops the lower portion of your neck.

Finding your bodysuit size

To ensure that your long-sleeved bodysuit fits, take and record your measurements, then compare them to the manufacturer’s sizing chart. There are four steps to correctly measuring your body.

Chest: Measure your bustline at its largest circumference. Waist: Wrap the measuring tape around the smallest part of your waist, typically around your navel. Hips: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and wrap the measuring tape around the largest part of your backside. Length: Place the beginning of the measuring tape on the top of your shoulder. Then thread it between your legs and loop it up to meet the beginning of the measuring tape.

What to look for in a quality long-sleeved bodysuit

Compression material

If you want a skin-tight long-sleeved bodysuit, it’s helpful to get one with compression material that contours your body and enhances your shape. You can find them with the material added to one area, such as the abdomen, for tummy control or to the entire bodysuit for all-over firming.

Seamless bottom

Bodysuits’ bottom portions come in various styles, such as thong, brief and cheeky. Regardless of its bottom type, it should be seamless, so you don’t have to contend with unsightly panty lines. After all, for many, the whole point of wearing a bodysuit is to eliminate excess lumps and bumps.

Secure bottom closure

A bodysuit should have a closure that’s comfortable and easy to manage as you put it on and take it off. There are three types.

Snap : This has a row of two or three snaps that should take a little effort to pull apart, ensuring it won’t pop open unexpectedly.

: This has a row of two or three snaps that should take a little effort to pull apart, ensuring it won’t pop open unexpectedly. Hook-and-eye : This is similar to a bra’s closure and comes with two or three hooks that connect to corresponding eyes for a secure fit.

: This is similar to a bra’s closure and comes with two or three hooks that connect to corresponding eyes for a secure fit. Solid: This maintains a solid crotch for those who prefer to get in and out of their bodysuit from its top.

How much you can expect to spend on a long-sleeved bodysuit

While brand, materials and features can affect the price, a high-quality bodysuit typically ranges between $20-$60. However, some designer pieces can cost $100-$250.

Long-sleeved bodysuit FAQ

Should you wear underwear with your bodysuit?

A. That’s your choice. However, if the crotch has a gusset — a breathable piece of cotton fabric that protects you from the bodysuit’s material — it’s safe to wear it without underwear.

How should you wash your bodysuit?

A. To prevent it from fading and pilling, wash it by hand in cold water with gentle detergent and lay it flat to dry.

What’s the best long-sleeved bodysuit to buy?

Top long-sleeved bodysuit

Yummie Madelyn Seamless Bodysuit

What you need to know: This high-necked compression bodysuit hugs your midsection for an ultra-flattering fit.

What you’ll love: It has a seamless full-back bottom for a comfortable, panty-line-free fit and gives you a quick, easy snap closure at the crotch. It’s machine-washable and comes in in four colors, in sizes S-XL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned that it runs a little small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top long-sleeved bodysuit for the money

Irisnaya Shapewear Bodysuit

What you need to know: This breathable turtleneck bodysuit gives you a snug but comfortable fit from top to bottom.

What you’ll love: It slims your arms, waist and hips. The seamless backside offers some coverage, and the crotch has a hook-and-eye closure. It’s hand-washable for easy care, and it comes in sizes S-3XL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this bodysuit runs about a size too small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Didk Sexy Backless Lace Appliques Long-Sleeved Bodysuit

What you need to know: This super-sexy bodysuit has a full-coverage front and an open back.

What you’ll love: It has a rounded neckline, a button closure that sits behind your neck and a delicate lace trim around its open back. It’s a pullup design with a full-coverage backside, and you can wash it by hand. It comes in nine colors, in sizes XS-XXL.

What you should consider: Some buyers said its material is a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ella Scott writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.