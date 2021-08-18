Best fall coats

Trench coats were developed before World War I and used as clothing worn by Army officers.

Which fall coats are best?

A great fall coat is functional and stylish. It protects you against the harsh elements of an impending winter while also making you feel confident and relaxed. In this way, coats become an extension of the person wearing them, matching their tastes and body type. With these things in mind, there are still many coat options to choose from, and with so many choices, finding the perfect coat can be overwhelming. However, by keeping a few considerations in mind, there is a suitable coat option for everyone.

What to know before you buy fall coats

Waterproof

Depending on where you live, choosing whether or not you want your coat to be waterproof is something to consider heavily. The best kinds of waterproof coats will not only keep you dry but also keep you warm against the rain if you just so happened to forget your umbrella at home. However, with a decent waterproof coat, you might not need an umbrella at all.

Material

Coats come in many materials, and the type will affect things like insulation and style. If you’re looking for something warm and fluffy, then a good wool coat is a great choice. If you’re looking for something stylish and lighter for evening outings, then perhaps a leather coat might be more up your alley. Many other kinds of coats like trench and mohair coats use reinforced cotton and fleece materials.

Style

A good coat should match the personal style of the person wearing it. Depending on your tastes, you might find a peacoat more suitable to you than a leather coat. If you prefer looser, flowy coats, a good duster or long wrap coat might be a good choice. In the world of waterproof coats, a good parka or trench might be preferable. Again, style ultimately comes down to the person buying the coat.

What to look for in quality fall coats

Quality

Coats should last and be a worthy investment. Therefore, the quality of the coat must be as durable as it is functional. This will be tied to how often you will be wearing your coat, as a day coat will see much more wear than one used for evening escapades or when it rains.

Body shape

When purchasing a coat, it is essential to find a coat that suits your body shape. Due to the sheer amount of styles of coats, finding one that fits you and makes you feel confident while wearing it should be a driving factor, especially if you intend on wearing the coat daily for work or school.

Insulation

Insulation is the way for a coat to regulate your body temperature and keep the heat that your body produces trapped within the confines of the coat. Most synthetic and wool coats are very good at keeping a person warm while also looking stylish and sleek. However, if you are looking for a coat on the lighter side, finding a coat that insulates you just enough without making you feel overheated is equally important.

How much you should expect to spend on fall coats

Coat prices can vary drastically depending on the kind of coat. Many inexpensive coats are great for everyday use and will cost anywhere from $25-$100.

More expensive coats will cost $100-$300. This is primarily due to either the construction of the coat and the material used. Many high-end coat brands will be in this price range.

Fall coats FAQ

What is the best way of watching fluffy coats?

A. Most nylon and puffy coats can go in the washing machine and be cleaned with cold water and regular detergent. Coats made from other materials such as leather and trench coats should be dry cleaned.

What is the warmest type of coat?

A. Wool and faux fur are some of the warmest coats you can purchase.

What’s the best fall coat to buy?

Best fall coat for women

SaphiRose Women’s Long Hooded Raincoat Windbreaker

What you need to know: This machine washable coat is casual yet elegant and perfect as a day coat or one for formal occasions.

What you’ll love: Its water-resistant material has a cotton plaid liner that is soft and windproof.

What you should consider: The coat is not fully waterproof.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

Wantdo Women’s Double Breasted Pea Coat

What you need to know: The double-breasted Wantdo pea coat is functional and stylish with a removable belt and adjustable cuffs and a snug, comfy design.

What you’ll love: It is available in 10 colors, including brown, tan, red and various plaid designs.

What you should consider: Some users report faulty buttons after extended use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

LONDON FOG Women’s Single Breasted Long Trench Coat

What you need to know: London Fog’s trench coat is beautiful and water-resistant in two distinct colors.

What you’ll love: Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this coat is machine washable and durable, making it perfect for daily use.

What you should consider: Some users report the coat lining is too thin.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Best fall coat for men

Amazon Essentials Men’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat

What you need to know: An Amazon essential product, their hooded puffer coat is equal parts comfy and warm, perfect for resisting the cool fall weather.

What you’ll love: It is available in 10 colors, making it perfect to match any personal style.

What you should consider: A few users reported the zipper breaking after extended use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

LONDON FOG men’s Iconic Double Breasted Trench Coat

What you need to know: This elegant London Fog trench coat is both warm and fashionable thanks to its nylon and polyester blend construction.

What you’ll love: It has an entire body and removable sleeve liner for all kinds of weather.

What you should consider: A few users reported the buttons were fragile and would come loose over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

The North Face Men’s Thermoball Eco Insulated Jacket

What you need to know: The North Face Thermoball Jacket is made from recycled materials and is synthetically insulated to protect from even the harshest fall winds.

What you’ll love: Available in over a dozen different styles, this jacket can suit anyone’s tastes with North Face’s durable design.

What you should consider: Some users reported the sleeves being a bit tight for users with larger arms.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.