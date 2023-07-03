Prime Day is one of the best sales events of the year, with prices on many top products slashed by double digits. Still, wading through the various discounts to find what you care about can be overwhelming. BestReviews aims to make this event the easiest ever by covering top deals leading up to and during the Prime Day sale.

Bose Headphones 700

These headphones have 11 levels of active noise cancellation that effectively block outside sounds. The over-ear design is comfortable and helps enhance the quality of your favorite music.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

This plug-and-play nugget ice maker is ready to use out of the box. It makes perfect nugget ice and isn’t particularly noisy, although you’ll hear the occasional hum.

Cricut Easy Press

If you love crafts, this Cricut is a must-have for you. It heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly, making it easy to press designs onto shirts and other materials.

Apple Watch Ultra

With fitness tracking, a GPS and a bright display, the Apple Watch Ultra is as functional as it is stylish. This model was built with a rugged design ideal for hiking, running and extreme sports.

Echo Show 15

This smart device has all the smart functionality you’d expect from an Echo, but it has a modern design resembling a digital photo frame. You can use it to watch your favorite shows, control smart devices, make video calls, set reminders and much more.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

This powerful robot vacuum effectively finds and cleans dirt that isn’t visible to the naked eye. It has a low-profile design that’s great for getting under furniture. It works on all types of carpet and hardwood, although it may have trouble getting over transitions and avoiding rug tassels.

