You need these essentials anyway, so you may as well take your credit

During the holiday season, we could all use a deal. And right now, Amazon will give you a $15 credit if you spend $50 or more on household products that you probably already need, because it includes popular brands like Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Reynolds, Dixie and more. It’s not the most exciting deal around, but $15 is $15, and getting free cash for buying household essentials you’ll definitely use? That’s a holiday gift we’d all love to receive.

So go ahead and check your pantry. Running low on dish soap? What about trash bags? Make sure to check your stock of paper towels. Start loading up your Amazon cart, because once you spend $50 on these promotional items, you’ll qualify for the deal and Amazon will automatically add a $15 promotional credit to your account 30 days after shipment. Happy shopping!

The 50 best Christmas gift ideas 2023

Household essentials you can buy to qualify for a $15 promotional credit from Amazon



Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels, Print, 2 Triple Roll

Keep your kitchen tidy (and tackle any spills and messes that come your way this holiday season) with two triple rolls of Bounty Select-A-Size paper towels. These two mega rolls are equal to six standard sized rolls of paper towels for extra value.

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent Pods

Get your dishes sparkling clean without lifting a single sponge with Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent Pods, which contain Dawn grease-fighting power to fight through the toughest messes you can throw at your dishwasher.

Clorox Value Pack, Crisp Lemon, 35 Count, Pack of 3

Fight germs this cold and flu season with a three-pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes, safe for nearly all home surfaces, including glass, hardwood, tile, tubs and more.

Original Clorox ToiletWand Disinfecting Refills, Rainforest Rush, 30 Ct

This 30-count of Clorox ToiletWand refills will keep your toilet sparkling for months while killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gal, Fresh Clean Scent with Febreze, 110 Ct

Trap, lock and neutralize kitchen odors with Glad ForceFlex kitchen trash bags that also stretch instead of breaking or tearing, so you can avoid messy spills.

Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap, Made with Essential Oils, Biodegradable Formula, Honeysuckle, 12.5 fl. oz – Pack of 6

Restock soap for your entire home with this six-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap made with essential oils for gentle cleansing and a pleasant honeysuckle scent. Made with aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients for hard working hands.

Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Original Scent, 28 fl oz

Dawn Ultra contains three times the grease-fighting power, so you can scrub less and enjoy cleaner dishes.

Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners, Regular (Fits 3-8 Quarts), 4 Count (Pack of 12)

Just in time for holiday cooking season, stock up on slow cooker liners that make cleanup a breeze — when you’re done with your meal, simply pull out the liner and toss it, leaving your slow cooker perfectly clean and ready to put away.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.