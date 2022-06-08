Which sage green maxi dress is best?

The best sage green maxi dress should boast a flattering fit that is also comfortable and stylish. While everyone might champion different features that make the perfect maxi dress for them, most will love its remarkably gentle hue of dried sage.

It is an excellent choice because it hugs your body in all the right places but still offers that barely-there feeling. A top pick is the customizable AlicePub V-Neck Maxi Dress.

What to know before you buy a sage green maxi dress

Its shade

The perfect sage green maxi dress features a grayish-green hue with a hint of yellow. It is colorful enough to pop with neutrals and subtle enough not to compete with bright colors, should the mood strike in either direction.

Its shape

While maxi dresses are typically ankle- or floor-length, they come in various shapes. Here are the five most common silhouettes and how they fit the body:

Empire waist : Hugs the chest and flares out at the bottom from the bra line.

: Hugs the chest and flares out at the bottom from the bra line. A-line : Hugs the chest and waist, then flares out from the top of the hip.

: Hugs the chest and waist, then flares out from the top of the hip. Sheath : Hugs the entire body from shoulder to ankle.

: Hugs the entire body from shoulder to ankle. Drop waist : Blouses at the top, gathers at the low waist and flares out from the low hip.

: Blouses at the top, gathers at the low waist and flares out from the low hip. Tent: Blouses over the body from your shoulders to ankles.

Its sleeve options

The right sleeves can make or break a sage green maxi dress. While there are many options, here are the top five most popular sleeve picks.

Sleeveless : The bodice boasts an elastic stretch that tightly hugs your upper body.

: The bodice boasts an elastic stretch that tightly hugs your upper body. Spaghetti straps : One or more thin strings hold up the top, which can be made into various designs.

: One or more thin strings hold up the top, which can be made into various designs. Cap sleeve : Material covers the shoulders and lands high on the arm.

: Material covers the shoulders and lands high on the arm. Three-quarter sleeve : Material covers the arm, just past the elbow.

: Material covers the arm, just past the elbow. Full sleeve: Material covers the entire arm and ends at the wrist.

What to look for in a quality sage green maxi dress

Pockets

While uncommon, you might see a sage green maxi dress with visible pockets. More commonly, you find them hidden along the dress’s side seams. While pockets are not required, they are usually a welcome addition.

Versatility

Maxi dresses are often used as a casual clothing item, but they dress up nicely with heels, accessories and a jacket. Chiffon, silk and satin can be worn to work or an evening out. Fabrics such as cotton and polyester can be worn to work or on a casual day out.

Added details

While it is not always possible to select a sage green maxi dress with details that show off your style, here are three ways you can make it stand out from the crowd.

Prints : From bright, big and bold to soft, subtle and delicate, your dress’s pattern is an excellent way to make your dress different.

: From bright, big and bold to soft, subtle and delicate, your dress’s pattern is an excellent way to make your dress different. Fabric : Whether you prefer cozy jersey cotton or sexy silk, your fabric choices afford you another opportunity to differentiate yourself.

: Whether you prefer cozy jersey cotton or sexy silk, your fabric choices afford you another opportunity to differentiate yourself. Wrap: While a wrap might not be the boldest move you can make in the name of individuality, it is the perfect choice for those who wish to show off their curves with added sophistication.

How much you can expect to spend on a sage green maxi dress

The price varies by fabric, designer and quality. Typically, a high-quality sage green maxi dress costs $30-$100. Of course, some designer dresses cost a lot more.

Sage green maxi dress FAQ

How long should a maxi dress be?

A. A maxi dress should fall between the bottom of your ankle and the top of your foot. It is not the right fit if it lands above the ankle or on the floor.

What is the best season to wear a maxi dress?

A. While you can layer it with thick tights and a jacket in colder climates, maxi dresses are typically summer or warm-weather dresses.

What’s the best sage green maxi dress to buy?

Top sage green maxi dress

AlicePub V-Neck Maxi Dress

What you need to know: You can customize this maxi dress from top to bottom.

What you’ll love: It boasts an outer layer of chiffon with a zipper closure for a great fit. It also features a flutter sleeve and V-neck. While you can buy premade sizes, the manufacturer lets you customize your dress, from the back to added pockets and elastic.

What you should consider: The custom dress takes up to 15 days to arrive if you do not pay for expedited shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sage green maxi dress for the money

BerryGo Sexy Deep V-Neck Backless Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This backless satin dress is elegant enough to wear to a special occasion or on a night out.

What you’ll love: This sexy spaghetti-strap dress features a tie closure with long straps you can wrap in several different ways. Its boasts a high waist, deep V-neck and side split that elongates the legs.

What you should consider: Its side split and V-neck might show a little more skin than some are comfortable with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

R.Vivimos Women’s Backless Cotton Dress

What you need to know: This dress puts a sexy twist on the maxi with an ultra-low back.

What you’ll love: It boasts an elastic bodice with a spaghetti halter and three thin supporting straps that run across the high back for bust support. It also features a low back with an adjustable drawstring and a ruffled hemline.

What you should consider: It is hard to wear a bra with this dress, so it might not offer those with a large bust enough support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

