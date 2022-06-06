Which Star Wars socks are best?

“Star Wars” has been a part of mainstream pop culture for more than 40 years. It’s exploded into memes, television shows and series. Toys and apparel of all kinds, from shirts and jackets to shoes and socks, are ever popular. “Star Wars” socks are a huge hit, with many people collecting pairs that represent both the Dark and the Light Side of the Force.

If you’re one of the many people who will be shopping for these galactic socks, you might be eager to find out what the best “Star Wars” socks in the galaxy are. The “Star Wars” Super Premium Novelty Socks by Rock ‘Em are the top choice.

What to consider before you buy “Star Wars” socks

Socks come in so many different colors, fits, styles and materials that you’ll want to do a little due diligence to ensure you end up with the perfect pair.

The material

Ideally, socks should be soft, supportive and cushioned. Materials like cotton, wool, bamboo and polyester blends are excellent fabrics for everyday wear. Avoid cashmere, 100 percent polyester and angora if you’ll be active or moving a lot in your socks.

The sock height

Decide ahead of time what height of sock you’ll be looking for. There are no-show socks, ankle-length socks, quarter-length, crew-length, mid-calf-length, calf-length, knee-length socks and more. Pick according to your style and practical needs. For example, if you want a subtle look, go for the no-show style. On the other hand, for more compression and leg support, choose knee-high socks.

Officially licensed products

You may want to consider purchasing officially licensed “Star Wars” socks. This means that sellers of these products have permission to affix the licensor’s trademark on them. When the seller generates revenue from the sale of these items, the licensor earns royalties.

Many people feel that buying officially licensed products is a great way to support brands they love, like “Star Wars.”

What to look for in quality “Star Wars” socks

Rolled seams at the toes and edges

You’re going to want to make sure that the inside seam of the sock at the toes is nice and smooth and not full of loose string ends or scratchy edges. The comfort the toes feel when inside of a pair of socks can be lost or won by those seams.

Some socks even have seamless toes. There should be a nice rolled or folded edge at the top of the socks (not a loosely stitched one) to prevent fraying and unraveling.

Dense materials

Loosely stitched socks won’t last very long, and since loose stitching causes the fabric to move around a foot so much, it can cause blisters. Instead, look for socks with a high needle count, which means the material is dense and tightly woven. Also, toes and heels tend to wear out faster than the rest of a sock, so look for reinforced material in these areas.

Extra features

Depending on the design and construction, some socks have odor-absorbing or odor-neutralizing properties. Others have moisture-wicking properties to help keep feet dry. Depending on what you will be using the socks for, such as lounging around the house, working, walking or running, you may want to look for extra features.

How much you can expect to spend on “Star Wars” socks

Depending on the brand, size and style of socks, you can expect to pay around $5-$20 per pair. Note that socks that are officially licensed products are generally more expensive than those that are not.

“Star Wars” socks FAQ

What is the best material for “Star Wars” socks for hiking?

A: Although some socks use polyester, nylon, silk and spandex, wool is the most popular material for hiking socks. Wool regulates foot temperature well and is naturally antimicrobial, so it retains odors less than many other types of fabrics. If wool tends to make you itchy, try merino wool, which is essentially itch-free.

Are nylon “Star Wars” socks bad to wear?

A: Nylon is actually a valuable material for socks. Many types and styles of socks have nylon in them in addition to other materials such as cotton. However, nylon can sometimes be used as the primary material. It’s a synthetic material that can help improve drying time and add durability to the socks’ construction.

What are the best “Star Wars” socks to buy?

Top “Star Wars” socks

“Star Wars” Super Premium Novelty Socks by Rock ‘Em

What you need to know: These officially licensed, far-out mid-calf socks have exceptional clarity in the graphics and a cushioned footbed.

What you’ll love: These “Star Wars” socks are super soft, very durable and available in a wide variety of sizes.

What you should consider: The socks are very thick, so if you want to wear them with shoes that are a bit snug, these may not work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Star Wars” socks for the money

“Star Wars” Darth Vader/Stormtrooper Crew Socks by Hyp

What you need to know: These character socks are officially licensed and sold in sets of two pairs.

What you’ll love: The graphics are crystal clear, and the knitting is nice and tight, ensuring that these socks won’t lose their shape too quickly.

What you should consider: These “Star Wars” socks are made almost completely of polyester, so they may not be warm enough to wear in very cold environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Star Wars” Three-Pack Socks by the Yankee Toy Box

What you need to know: This set of “Star Wars” socks has great value and comes in various sizes to fit people from toddlers to adults.

What you’ll love: Their bright colors and detailed graphics are unmistakable while being very popular with kids.

What you should consider: There’s not much thickness to these socks, so they won’t be warm enough for very cold feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

